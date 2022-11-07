UALR starts year with versatile team

Perhaps there was some surprise when Coach Darrell Walker sent out his starting five in last year's season opener.

Not only was the University of Arkansas-Little Rock starting a true freshman point guard, but one who hadn't even signed with the Trojans until the summer after his senior year at North Little Rock High School.

Walker admitted then that he'd thrown D.J. Smith into the fire as Smith committed four fouls and turned the ball over twice in his collegiate debut against Southern Illinois.

Fast forward a full year and a well-seasoned Smith is plenty ready for another shot at the Salukis.

"I've been looking forward to [the start of the season]," Smith said. "It just feels right...being more of a leader and running the team."

Although Walker wouldn't name his starters, Smith is expected to be among the group of five UALR sends out when it visits Southern Illinois tonight at the Banterra Center in Carbondale, Ill., for the return game of a home-and-home series.

The Trojans had to hang on for a three-point win in Little Rock after coming from down 14 in the first half last November, but just four of the nine players who saw action against the Salukis will be in the building for this matchup.

Outside of Smith -- who will likely split point-guard duties with classmate Jordan Jefferson -- the most critical returner may well be DeAntoni Gordon.

Starting all eight games he played before suffering a season-ending injury, the 6-8 forward averaged 10.4 points and shot nearly 50% from the floor.

While UALR lacks the size of last year's group -- no player is taller than 6-8 or heavier than 245 pounds -- there's no shortage of versatility. Twelve of the 15 Trojans measure between 6-4 and 6-8, giving Walker plenty of lineup combinations to experiment with during the early part of his team's schedule.

"I like the chemistry," Walker said. "What people saw last year, that there was not a team, and there were a bunch of injured guys out there playing too many minutes. .... I learned a lot about myself as a coach."

UALR will spend plenty of hours away from home during the season's first month-plus to further that chemistry. The Trojans host Arkansas Baptist on Thursday but will play in Little Rock just once more before a Dec. 12 meeting with Philander Smith.

That stretch includes a road trip that will see them go to Indiana, then bus to Miami (Ohio) before flying west for a game at San Francisco. UALR will then get a few days at home before driving up to Memphis Dec. 6.

Walker doesn't expect this team to deviate too much from his typical principles. He said recent practices have shown the defensive intensity necessary to hold opponents to 65 or fewer points per game -- something the Trojans did just twice in conference play a year ago.

Although there's a month-plus until UALR makes its Ohio Valley Conference debut, tonight could be the first sign of a dramatically better campaign.

"Take care of the basketball and communicate defensively," Walker said. "If we do that, we've got a chance to be pretty solid. We really do."