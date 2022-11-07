UAMS, Washington Regional announce new residency program for internal medicine

FAYETTEVILLE -- A new internal medicine residency program by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Washington Regional Medical Center will add eight medical residency slots to the region.

The three-year, community-based program was announced Monday in a news release.

Northwest Arkansas needs more medical residency spots, according to a report by the Northwest Arkansas Council. The council, a nonprofit with members from the region's largest business, education and health care organizations, made expanding graduate medical education and establishing additional medical resident positions a point of emphasis for growing the region's health care system in the 2019 report.

Residency training is required after graduation from medical school in order to become a practicing physician in the United States, according to the American Medical Association.

In June 2021, UAMS and Washington Regional announced a graduate medical education program expected to bring an estimated 92 residency slots to the region by 2030, according to the news release.

The new internal medicine program is the first residency program to be a part of the graduate program. It is actively recruiting for its first class, which will begin next July, according to the release.

Washington Regional has built a 6,000-square-foot suite for the residents, according to the release.

Sheena CarlLee, program director and assistant professor of internal medicine at UAMS, said training in clinical reasoning, critical thinking, teaching, research and care delivery to diverse populations will distinguish the new residency program.

"The success of our program is essential to meeting the health care needs of Arkansans and aligns with our regional and institutional missions to educate future health care professionals and provide patient-centered primary and specialized care at an academic level not otherwise available in this region," she said.

Mentorship and hands-on training at Washington Regional will also be a part of the program, said David Ratcliff, a faculty member of the program and chief medical officer at Washington Regional.

Every subspecialty of internal medicine will be accessible for residents through clinical experiences at the hospital, according to the release. Subspecialities of internal medicine include cardiology, geriatrics, hematology and gastroenterology and others, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Earlier this year, Washington Regional announced a partnership with the Alice L. Walton Foundation with the goal of creating a regional health care system to expand access to specialty care. The partnership came after a 2021 joint initiative with similar goals between the foundation and the Cleveland Clinic.

The 2019 report by the council estimated the area was missing out on nearly $1 billion a year in health care revenue, largely because people travel elsewhere for specialty care. As a result, the organization recommended expanding the region's graduate medical education, developing an interdisciplinary research institute and establishing a medical school.