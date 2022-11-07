Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Oct. 27
Benjamin Calvert Canfield, 33, and Marissa Breanne Williams, 30, both of Fayetteville
Duane Eugene Curby Jr, 72, and Kay Leigh Amos, 65, both of Springdale
Max Michael Hendrycy, 25, and Audrey Kate McCalister, 23, both of Fayetteville
Douglas Dewight Henslee, 58, and Angela Natasha Morris, 50, both of Springdale
Andrew James Lambeth, 32, and Cameron Briana Noyce, 30, both of Indianapolis, Ind.
Joe Wayne Medlock, 55, Tahlequah, Okla., and Rebecca Robin Cole, 40, Hulbert, Okla.
Benton Henry Warren, 28, and Sarah Rose Salinas, 28, both of Fort Worth, Texas
Jon Carol Williams III, 30, and Savannah Leigh Fisher, 28, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Oct. 28
Jaime Antonio Barriga Bejar, 43, and Rocio Hernandez Maqueda, 33, both of Springdale
Kaleb Austin Butler, 30, and Jennifer Joan Lindley, 32, both of Springdale
Joshua Perry Chandler, 40, and Asti Danielle Waters, 35, both of Fayetteville
Jesus Antonio Garcia Cornejo, 43, and Jose Ruben Roque Bueso, 40, both of Fayetteville
Edward Gonzales, 33, and Megan Olivia Byers, 30, both of Fayetteville
Taylor Jay Hale, 30, Holly Ridge, N.C., and Courtney Elizabeth Briswalter, 26, Rogers
Matthew Stewart Harper, 38, and Rebecca Ann Adams, 29, both of Fayetteville
Robert Andrew Abney Holiman, 29, and Stormie Victoria Wells, 27, both of Little Rock
April Dawn Huff, 45, and Summer Leigh Conner, 37, both of Springdale
Dilendra Khanal, 26, and Rachel Ann Culbertson, 22, both of Fort Worth, Texas
Samantha Grace Loveland, 23, and Lily Lorraine Marlow, 23, both of Springdale
Anthony Davis Palmieri, 41, and Sheryl Elizabeth Cleavinger-Perry, 43, both of Kansas City
Bradley Justice Quinn, 23, and Laura Elizabeth Ashmore, 21, both of Fayetteville
Carlos Alejandro Romo, 29, and Omar Jesus Romero, 30, both of Springdale
Ricky Joe C. Usrey, 40, and Samantha Lynn Rippey, 25, both of Wesley
Jhon Stevens Wallace, 28, and Amy Nicole Berg, 31, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 31
Frankc Emmanuel Berlanga Medina, 36, and Nychaela Charmaine Crump, 32, both of Fayetteville
Kenneth Robby Mark Bowen, 36, and Stacie Serene Steward, 37, both of Springdale
Michael Raney Crum, 44, and Molly Elizabeth O'Meara, 37, both of Fayetteville
Heath Michael Geiger, 47, Kristi Michelle Arns, 39, both of Springdale
Tucker Marshall Hargis, 23, Fayetteville, and Breena Juji Mutchler, 22, Bella Vista
Harrison Gage Hill, 22, Springfield, Mo., and Elizabeth Anne Steely, 23, Conway
Jacob Gergory Kostyshock, 24, Dardenne Prairie, Mo., and Baylee Ferren Halford, 25, Beebe
Heath Aaron McCracken, 27, and Taylor Katherine Hightower, 28, both of Fayetteville
Marco Antonio Rosales, 26, and Monica Renee Sims, 36, both of Farmington
Daniel Lloyd Snider, 27, and Sierra Cheyenne Lynn Fugate, 25, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Chase Wandrey, 19, and Keona Marie Jackson, 20, both of Fayetteville
Charles Brian Young, 36, and Dominique Charleneah Thompson, 28, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Nov. 1
Ruslan Averian, 32, Westfield, Mass., and Yuliia Lemeshchuk, 28, Delaware
Julio Cesar Diaz Valle, 40, Shoshone, Idaho, and Ma De Lourdes Torres Gomez, 41, Springdale
Elias Fernando Franco Landin, 21, and Lus Maria Roman, 26, both of Springdale
Jimmy Willis Huddleston Jr, 23, Fayetteville, and Miranda Rochelle Patrick, 25, Elkins
Nicholas Austin Humphrey, 32, and Laurel Elizabeth Walker, 29, both of Fayetteville
Cody Allen Jackson, 54, and Sherry Raye Borkus, 50, both of Farmington
Maximiliano Martinez Velazquez, 35, and Lizeth Deyanira Balderas Ramirez, 23, both of Springdale
Jordan Allen McCarron, 33, and Anna Elizabeth Gaspard, 27, both of Fayetteville
Camden Colbert Pense, 30, and Jessica Diane Turner, 29, both of Farmington
Elijah Brooks Richardson, 25, and Mary Beth Wilson, 27, both of Fayetteville
David Wayne Wilson Jr., 27, and Mary Grace Connors, 28, both of Harrison
Joshua John Ybarra, 28, and Rosa Karla Valentina Araujo Martinez, 27, both of Fayetteville
Nov. 2
Shane Sheldon Ahaus, 46, and Samantha Huguenin Gomez, 34, both of Fayetteville
Daniel Bryan Carpenter, 25, Norman, Okla., and Kendall Anne Vermilion, 24, Fayetteville
David Daniel Depatie, 30, and Elizabeth Anne Baker, 30, both of Huntsville, Ala.
Cody Weston Gerock, 24, and Molly Destiny Jane Burnett, 24, both of Fayetteville
Dalton Lane Hiatt, 26, Tahlequah, Okla., and Shelby Alexandria Burnett, 26, Fayetteville
Solomon Ndungu Munyambu, 25, and Mediatrix Susan Akumu Masiga, 23, both of Fayetteville
Fabian Forti Pittman, 45, and Jaclyn Kay Rowe, 37, both of Fayetteville
Alexander Antonio Portillo Urrutia, 28, and Estefany Michelle Bonilla Canas, 28, both of Little Rock
Arbnor Prelvukaj, 26, and Hailey Brooke Hawks, 25, both of Fayetteville
Chandler Avery Rhein, 22, and Marlayna Gracelynn Dobbs, 20, both of Prairie Grove
Misiel Rodriguez, 40, and Fabiola Vargas Araujo, 39, both of Springdale
Luis Humberto Salinas Ortiz, 22, and Adamaris Diaz, 21, both of Springdale
Matthew Chad Tomiello, 39, and Natalie Jo Morrison, 37, both of Fayetteville
Richard Robert Town, 26, Dripping Springs, Texas, and Chandler Brooke Sone, 25, Elkins