Washington County marriage licenses





Washington County

Oct. 27

Benjamin Calvert Canfield, 33, and Marissa Breanne Williams, 30, both of Fayetteville

Duane Eugene Curby Jr, 72, and Kay Leigh Amos, 65, both of Springdale

Max Michael Hendrycy, 25, and Audrey Kate McCalister, 23, both of Fayetteville

Douglas Dewight Henslee, 58, and Angela Natasha Morris, 50, both of Springdale

Andrew James Lambeth, 32, and Cameron Briana Noyce, 30, both of Indianapolis, Ind.

Joe Wayne Medlock, 55, Tahlequah, Okla., and Rebecca Robin Cole, 40, Hulbert, Okla.

Benton Henry Warren, 28, and Sarah Rose Salinas, 28, both of Fort Worth, Texas

Jon Carol Williams III, 30, and Savannah Leigh Fisher, 28, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Oct. 28

Jaime Antonio Barriga Bejar, 43, and Rocio Hernandez Maqueda, 33, both of Springdale

Kaleb Austin Butler, 30, and Jennifer Joan Lindley, 32, both of Springdale

Joshua Perry Chandler, 40, and Asti Danielle Waters, 35, both of Fayetteville

Jesus Antonio Garcia Cornejo, 43, and Jose Ruben Roque Bueso, 40, both of Fayetteville

Edward Gonzales, 33, and Megan Olivia Byers, 30, both of Fayetteville

Taylor Jay Hale, 30, Holly Ridge, N.C., and Courtney Elizabeth Briswalter, 26, Rogers

Matthew Stewart Harper, 38, and Rebecca Ann Adams, 29, both of Fayetteville

Robert Andrew Abney Holiman, 29, and Stormie Victoria Wells, 27, both of Little Rock

April Dawn Huff, 45, and Summer Leigh Conner, 37, both of Springdale

Dilendra Khanal, 26, and Rachel Ann Culbertson, 22, both of Fort Worth, Texas

Samantha Grace Loveland, 23, and Lily Lorraine Marlow, 23, both of Springdale

Anthony Davis Palmieri, 41, and Sheryl Elizabeth Cleavinger-Perry, 43, both of Kansas City

Bradley Justice Quinn, 23, and Laura Elizabeth Ashmore, 21, both of Fayetteville

Carlos Alejandro Romo, 29, and Omar Jesus Romero, 30, both of Springdale

Ricky Joe C. Usrey, 40, and Samantha Lynn Rippey, 25, both of Wesley

Jhon Stevens Wallace, 28, and Amy Nicole Berg, 31, both of Fayetteville

Oct. 31

Frankc Emmanuel Berlanga Medina, 36, and Nychaela Charmaine Crump, 32, both of Fayetteville

Kenneth Robby Mark Bowen, 36, and Stacie Serene Steward, 37, both of Springdale

Michael Raney Crum, 44, and Molly Elizabeth O'Meara, 37, both of Fayetteville

Heath Michael Geiger, 47, Kristi Michelle Arns, 39, both of Springdale

Tucker Marshall Hargis, 23, Fayetteville, and Breena Juji Mutchler, 22, Bella Vista

Harrison Gage Hill, 22, Springfield, Mo., and Elizabeth Anne Steely, 23, Conway

Jacob Gergory Kostyshock, 24, Dardenne Prairie, Mo., and Baylee Ferren Halford, 25, Beebe

Heath Aaron McCracken, 27, and Taylor Katherine Hightower, 28, both of Fayetteville

Marco Antonio Rosales, 26, and Monica Renee Sims, 36, both of Farmington

Daniel Lloyd Snider, 27, and Sierra Cheyenne Lynn Fugate, 25, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Chase Wandrey, 19, and Keona Marie Jackson, 20, both of Fayetteville

Charles Brian Young, 36, and Dominique Charleneah Thompson, 28, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Nov. 1

Ruslan Averian, 32, Westfield, Mass., and Yuliia Lemeshchuk, 28, Delaware

Julio Cesar Diaz Valle, 40, Shoshone, Idaho, and Ma De Lourdes Torres Gomez, 41, Springdale

Elias Fernando Franco Landin, 21, and Lus Maria Roman, 26, both of Springdale

Jimmy Willis Huddleston Jr, 23, Fayetteville, and Miranda Rochelle Patrick, 25, Elkins

Nicholas Austin Humphrey, 32, and Laurel Elizabeth Walker, 29, both of Fayetteville

Cody Allen Jackson, 54, and Sherry Raye Borkus, 50, both of Farmington

Maximiliano Martinez Velazquez, 35, and Lizeth Deyanira Balderas Ramirez, 23, both of Springdale

Jordan Allen McCarron, 33, and Anna Elizabeth Gaspard, 27, both of Fayetteville

Camden Colbert Pense, 30, and Jessica Diane Turner, 29, both of Farmington

Elijah Brooks Richardson, 25, and Mary Beth Wilson, 27, both of Fayetteville

David Wayne Wilson Jr., 27, and Mary Grace Connors, 28, both of Harrison

Joshua John Ybarra, 28, and Rosa Karla Valentina Araujo Martinez, 27, both of Fayetteville

Nov. 2

Shane Sheldon Ahaus, 46, and Samantha Huguenin Gomez, 34, both of Fayetteville

Daniel Bryan Carpenter, 25, Norman, Okla., and Kendall Anne Vermilion, 24, Fayetteville

David Daniel Depatie, 30, and Elizabeth Anne Baker, 30, both of Huntsville, Ala.

Cody Weston Gerock, 24, and Molly Destiny Jane Burnett, 24, both of Fayetteville

Dalton Lane Hiatt, 26, Tahlequah, Okla., and Shelby Alexandria Burnett, 26, Fayetteville

Solomon Ndungu Munyambu, 25, and Mediatrix Susan Akumu Masiga, 23, both of Fayetteville

Fabian Forti Pittman, 45, and Jaclyn Kay Rowe, 37, both of Fayetteville

Alexander Antonio Portillo Urrutia, 28, and Estefany Michelle Bonilla Canas, 28, both of Little Rock

Arbnor Prelvukaj, 26, and Hailey Brooke Hawks, 25, both of Fayetteville

Chandler Avery Rhein, 22, and Marlayna Gracelynn Dobbs, 20, both of Prairie Grove

Misiel Rodriguez, 40, and Fabiola Vargas Araujo, 39, both of Springdale

Luis Humberto Salinas Ortiz, 22, and Adamaris Diaz, 21, both of Springdale

Matthew Chad Tomiello, 39, and Natalie Jo Morrison, 37, both of Fayetteville

Richard Robert Town, 26, Dripping Springs, Texas, and Chandler Brooke Sone, 25, Elkins



