Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Oct. 24

Agave's

112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington

Critical violations: There was an uncovered cup of soda in the food prep area. There was package of raw beef on the top shelf of the glass fridge. A bucket of lettuce being stored on the floor was moved to the cutting board of the salad prep station. There was a pan of cooked beans in the walk in dated 10/12/2022. There were cans of bug spray on the soda syrup boxes and a jug of Ortho home defense bug treatment in the storeroom.

Noncritical violations: The facility could not produce a certified food manager certificate. The menu has the consumer advisory, but no asterisk next to the product to which it is applicable. A bucket of lettuce was being stored on the floor on the cook's line.

Asian Amigo Supermarket

2201 S. Thompson St., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwash signage available at handwash sink in bathroom. Food in walk-in cooler on floor.

Fatty's Bar & Grill

2005 S. Thompson St., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: Sanitizer in water of three-compartment sink measured 10 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Handwash sink in bar area has no signage. Ranch from a manufactured processing plant not date marked with date it was opened.

Prairie Grove Middle School

240 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Concentration of quat in the sanibucket was at 100 ppm.

West End

339 N. West Ave., Suite 3, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee is drinking from a cup without lid. Food employee does not wash his hands before putting on gloves. Food employee touched ready-to-eat food with bare hands (bread). Several spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a food protection manager as now required by 2-102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluids. Handwashing sink in food prep area is not accessible, a table is blocking the access. Handwashing sinks are not available, food prep area and toilette. Back door is open to the outside. Cardboard boxes with polystyrene cups are stored in contact with the floor. Surfaces of tables, shelves, equipment are not clean (grease). Door is open in toilet located in food prep area. Observation: An inspection is conducted today at Wake and Bake, at time of the inspection facility does not have a valid food permit for Arkansas Department of Health. They are working in the same address and installation of West End (retail food establishment) but the food permit for them is expired.

Oct. 25

Anderson's

123 E. Bowen Blvd., Goshen

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two storage shelves for wrapped sliced bread are lined with corrugated fiberboard.

BM Tacos Burritos And More

7420 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The cold holding unit holding food for the prep main line is holding diced tomatoes at 45 degrees,

sliced tomatoes at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Doodlebugs Daycare and Preschool

1228 Brookhaven Court, Springdale

Critical violations: Two canned foods are dented on the lid/seal.

Noncritical violations: None

El Ranchito Supermercado - Store

1900 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice accumulated on the door area of the freezer and is dripping on to the boxes near by.

Fast Trax

248 W. Bowen Blvd., Goshen

Critical violations: The person in charge is not on site. Handwashing sink drain pipe is not functional.

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify food protection manager certification. Food employee is washing their hands at the warewashing sink. Outside waste oil receptacle lid is open.

Geraldi's of Berryville

20 S. University Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility was unable to produce a food manager certificate. A black buildup is present on the clear chute of the self-serve ice machine. Multiple prepared food items in the facility were not date marked. The backsplash area of the dish station had black debris where the sink joined the wall. Some vents have debris buildup. The white ledge of the ice machine has a black buildup. The floor under the dry storage shelf has food debris.

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

177 E. Bowen Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

The AM/PM Bar

546 W. Center St., Suite B, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility has chlorine test strips but is using other sanitizer products.

Trailside Coffee Company

101 W. Johnson Ave., Apt A, Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged bakery products for customer self-service do not have a label (parfait, lemon bar, brownies, cookies).

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Oct. 26

Alpha Delta Pi

519 Oakland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw foods being stored next to and above ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: Hot water sanitizing being used in dish washer, maximum temperature registering device not available.

E San Restaurant

2008 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for the manager has been taken. The hood vent has an accumulation of grease dripping down the vent.

Gusano's Chicago Style Pizzeria

1094 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: The hot holding tomato sauce is being held at 125 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The food safety training for managers has not been completed.

Mission Networks Dining Hall Ecclesia College

9653 Nations Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: No hot water at handwashing sink in kitchen. Containers of hamburger patties and other items in refrigerator not date marked.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of cereal and single-use items being stored on floor in dry storage.

Ozark Mountain Bagel Co.

3632 Johnson Mill Blvd., Suite 101, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips not available. Permit not posted.

Ridgeview Group Home

12958 Arkansas 112, Cave Springs

Critical violations: No hand soap available at handwashing sink. Open packages of sliced cheese and sliced ham in refrigerator not date marked.

Noncritical violations: None

The Buttered Biscuit

1754 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A wait person removed dirty dishware from a table then proceeded to take plated prepared food to another customer. Wash hands any time contamination could have occurred. A wait person removed a pepita seed from customer's food order (eggs) with bare hand. One of the two disposable towel dispensers for food preparation area handwashing sinks is empty.

Noncritical violations: None

Oct. 27

Chi Omega

940 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 6/30/22.

Delta Delta Delta

920 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths were on floor near mop sink. Single-use item being used to dispense sugar. Permit not posted.

Family Shop

4772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The chicken wings and chicken tenders in the hot holding are at 125 degrees and 115 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Marriott Courtyard

600 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Brown rice and quinoa dated 10/17. Medicine and personal items are stored in the same shelf next to packaged food.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Scoop used for hot oatmeal is stored in standing water at 107.0 degrees. Cutting board used to cut bread is not in good condition.

Phi Mu Fraternity

792 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hot water sanitizing dish machine was only heating dishes and utensils to 156 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Hand wash lacks signage. Permit expired.

Taqueria Bien Salsa

1902 W. Huntsville Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Several food items in the walk-in cooler lack a cover. The hot holding sautéed onions and peppers are held hot at 115 degrees. Foods made in the restaurant stored in the walk-in cooler do not have a date marking on the food products.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Reheating rice covered with a black trash bag for steaming purposes.

Zeta Tau Alpha

530 N. Oakland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Do not have a maximum registering thermometer or test strips for heat sanitizing dish machine to check sanitizing rinse of dish machine.

Oct. 28

AQ Chicken House

1207 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler alfredo, cooked pasta, ranch dressing at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Two food employees lack beard protection. Cardboard box with hanged container and bag with semolina are stored in contact with the floor. Cooler used to keep dressing cool, door lacks repair (door sealing rubber and handle of door). Several surfaces of equipment (inside, outside) refrigerator dairy product, freezer, tables, sinks, rack, protection vent in walk-in cooler with raw chicken are not clean. Cooking equipment, fryer, and pan have encrusted grease. Garbage dumpster has lid open. Floor and walls, in different food preparation areas, lack repair. Several areas, floor and wall are not clean, food and water accumulation. Ventilation hood system is not clean (grease accumulation).

JR's Tonic Lite Nutrition Center

318 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator thermometer is not available.

Popeye's

538 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 24 -- Prairie Grove School Warehouse, 401 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove

Oct. 25 -- Pace Of The Ozarks, 813 Founders Park Drive, Suite 107, Springdale; Sonic Drive-In, 1328 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Oct. 26 -- Compassion House, 6045 Elm Springs Road, Springdale; Dollar General Store, 2409 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; Puritan Coffee Bar, 657 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Oct. 27 -- Nutrition Spot, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, B1, Springdale; Shelby Lynn's Cake Shoppe, 118 W. Emma Ave., Springdale