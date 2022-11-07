West Memphis man, 21, charged with capital murder in shooting

West Memphis authorities arrested a man in connection with a fatal Sunday shooting, according to a Facebook post from the city’s Police Department.

Jamarious Rodgers, 21, of West Memphis was formally charged with capital murder.

The post states officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of North Mcauley Drive in reference to a person being shot shortly after 8 p.m.

Police said they found Samuel Lewis, 35, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an interior room of the house. Medics were called to the scene, but Lewis died from his injuries.

Officers were given a physical description of the suspect who fled the scene on foot and began searching, according to the post.

Rodgers was found at a nearby motel and detained for questioning.

The Crittenden County online jail roster indicated Rodgers remained in custody Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Police Department at (870) 735-1210.