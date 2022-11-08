2 deaths bring LR homicide tally to 73

Little Rock police responded to two homicides Monday, according to the department.

Officers responded to a "subject down" call just before 6:45 a.m. Monday at 4710 Sam Peck Road, according to police. The address is listed online as the Westside Creek Apartments.

Police did not immediately release the name and age of the male. No other details were released.

Monday evening, officers were summoned to the intersection of 33rd Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard where they found an adult Black male dead, according to a department tweet.

No information was released on the nature of the crime or the victim.

The two homicides bring the total for the year in Little Rock to 73.

Both investigations are ongoing.