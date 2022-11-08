Amelia Taldo-Williams poised to keep her Springdale Council

SPRINGDALE -- Amelia Taldo-Williams will retain her Ward 4, Position 1 seat on the Springdale City Council after voting Tuesday.

Council member Brian Powell and Alice Gachuzo-Colin will meet Dec. 6 in a runoff for the Ward 3, Position 1 seat.

Rick Culver and Mike Stevens were the other candidates in the Ward 3 race.

Complete but unofficial results for Ward 3, Position 1 are:

Powell 4,841 (36%)

Gachuzo-Colin 3,554 (26%)

Culver 3,202 (24%)

Stevens 2,021 (15%)

A candidate in a municipal election with more than two challengers can win outright with a majority, which is 50% plus one vote. Or, a candidate can win with 40% of the vote by being ahead of the second-closest candidate by at least 20%. Otherwise, the two top vote-getters compete in a runoff.

A runoff will be required because neither of the top vote-getters in the Ward 3 race won by a majority or plurality.

Partial and unofficial results for Ward 4, Position 1 show Taldo-Williams leading Spencer Ordonez.

Taldo-Williams 9,624 (70%)

Ordonez 4,117 (30%)

Ward 4 serves the northeastern quadrant of Springdale and the downtown district, which has been targeted for development to create an entertainment and arts district for the city.

Council members must live in their wards but are elected at large, meaning everyone in the city votes for council members. Council positions are nonpartisan.

Taldo-Williams 44, has served one term on the City Council, from 2019 to present. The former teacher said beautification efforts are important for the city, especially as visitors enter Springdale from other cities. She wants to ensure Springdale makes a good impression.

Ward 3 serves the southwestern part of the city, also slated for development to create a health care district.

Powell, 56, said the city needs to focus on planning and putting the city in a good position to face the predicated economic downturn. He has served one term on the City Council, from 2019 to present.

Gachuzo-Colin, 43, said she promotes growth for the city but urges leaders to leave behind the small-town mentality that doesn't serve the growing city. She works as an accounts manager for Bank of America.



