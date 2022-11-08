Apple scales down sales outlook

Weeks after expressing optimism about the global economy and its business, Apple Inc. warned Sunday that its sales will fall short of expectations because a key iPhone factory in China had been shut down by a coronavirus outbreak.

The abrupt change in its business prospects serves as the latest reminder of the risks of the company's concentrated manufacturing supply chain in China. Once an operational strength that afforded Apple the flexibility to have legions of workers crank out iPhones to meet global demand, its reliance on China has become a liability as the country's commitment to a zero-covid policy has led it to lock down cities, businesses and factories.

In mid-October, Apple's largest iPhone manufacturer, Foxconn Technology Co., shut down the primary plant in Zhengzhou as coronavirus cases spiked. Foxconn closed the facility to the outside world and walled roughly 200,000 workers inside its grounds.

Production of iPhones has continued at "a significantly reduced capacity," Apple said in a statement Sunday. The company added that its production woes would mean that customers will face longer wait times between the purchase and delivery of its new high-end iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

"We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker," Apple said in its statement.

The shutdown is the second to affect Apple this year. The company lost about $4 billion in sales of iPads and Macs during the spring and summer after factories outside Shanghai were closed to limit the spread of covid-19.

Apple's setback comes amid a larger downturn in the prospects for the tech industry. Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. have tumbled this year amid an economic slowdown that has caused e-commerce and advertising sales to falter.

China's zero-tolerance approach to covid-19 has been promoted by China's leader, Xi Jinping. The country's leadership has remained committed to that policy since Xi's election to a third term.

Apple's presence in China is so prominent that locals refer to Zhengzhou as "iPhone City."

At full tilt, the Foxconn factory there was capable of producing 500,000 iPhones a day. The facility is the largest single plant for the iPhone, which accounts for more than half of Apple's annual sales.

"This is what Apple has feared," said Wayne Lam, a technology analyst with CCS Insight. "China is not letting its foot off this zero-covid policy, and it's going to have a big impact because these premium phones were the last area of the smartphone market that have been in demand."

After Foxconn locked down its Zhengzhou plant, some factory workers fled the facility and began walking toward their homes across the countryside.

Images and videos of them fleeing spread across social media. Leo Lin, a 29-year-old factory worker who spoke to The New York Times last week, said many workers panicked as quarantine facilities began to overflow.

Foxconn responded by offering workers an extra $14 a day to continue working. The company later increased those payments to $55 a day.

Apple has begun to diversify its supply chain away from China, shifting production of some iPhones to India and other products to Vietnam. But the company still relies on China to produce more than 90% of the iPhones it sells, according to analysts.

The push to diversify is "clearly not fast enough," said Lam, the technology analyst.

PRODUCTION REDUCTION

Overall, Apple expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, according to people familiar with its plans.

The company and its suppliers now aim to make 87 million devices or fewer, compared with the previous target of 90 million units, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private information. The reduction is primarily because of softer demand for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, cheaper alternatives to the high-end Pro offerings.

That comes in addition to supply problems in places like Zhengzhou.

Sales of the iPhone 14 and Plus have rapidly cooled since their launch, and the slowdown is deepening in China, according to a Jefferies analysis of the world's biggest smartphone market. Apple previously canceled plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, Bloomberg News has reported.

Still, Apple said Sunday that demand for its iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max devices remains strong, although production of those handsets will be clipped by the lockdown in Zhengzhou. Apple declined to provide specific figures.

SMBC Nikko analysts led by Ryosuke Katsura lowered their overall forecast Friday for Apple's 2022 output to 85 million new iPhones from 91 million units. The revised forecast raises expected production of iPhone Pro models but cuts the standard editions by a bigger margin.

"Some firms have begun to factor in the potential impact of these changes in their earnings outlooks," Katsura and colleagues wrote. They revised the outlook after "confirmation this week of production and sales corrections in China and emerging signs of production cutbacks at some materials makers."

Apple declined to comment beyond the statement earlier about supply from Zhengzhou.

Information for this article was contributed by Tripp Mickle of The New York Times and Debby Wu and Takashi Mochizuki of Bloomberg News (WPNS).