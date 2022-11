Morrilton, 1907: George Donaghey had arrived in Morrilton to kick off his campaign for governor, and was speaking to a large crowd at the local park and baseball field. Among his pledges were a vow to give liberal pensions to Confederate veterans, to support voter initiative and a referendum to stop bad legislation. He would be elected in 1908, and served two terms.

