Board supports increased budget for Fayetteville parks spending, but may not be enough, some members say

FAYETTEVILLE -- Parks advisory board members on Monday supported the proposed budget for next year, but some expressed concerns over the balance between the department's responsibilities and available money.

The board voted 9-0 to forward a proposed budget of $8.6 million for the Parks and Recreation Department to the City Council for consideration. The council will hold its annual budget workshop Wednesday and will consider adopting the entire city budget for the first time on Nov. 15.

The proposed $8.6 million budget for parks consists of about $7.6 million for operations and just more than $1 million for capital projects. The nearly $7.4 million budget for this year consisted of about $6.1 million for operations and about $1.3 million for capital projects.

Revenue for parks primarily comes from sales tax, with a portion coming from developer fees.

A new addition to the parks budget next year will be arts and culture requests. Joanna Bell, the city's arts and culture director, presented the board a proposed $137,000 budget for arts programming, public art purchases and grants to local arts organizations.

The City Council included more than $219,000 in this year's budget to create Bell's position and start an ongoing arts program.

"Arts and culture is the new kid on the block in the parks department," Bell told the board.

Under Bell's budget request, $85,000 of the $137,000 total would go toward cultural arts programming. Programming would include performances and events, visual arts installations or classes and community engagement, history and learning activities.

Comparatively, Bell had about $50,000 in the budget available this year specifically for cultural arts programming, she said. Money has gone toward programming at the Fay Jones woods of the arts corridor downtown, known as The Ramble.

About $30,000 would go toward grants to local organizations to partner on community programming on city-owned property.

Bell also listed $22,000 in the proposed budget for next year to purchase public art. Examples could include murals or sculptures, she said, in consultation with the city's Arts Council, a separate resident-led advisory panel to the City Council.

Parks Board Chairman Will Dockery said $22,000 for public art won't buy much. Alison Jumper, director of parks, natural resources and cultural affairs, said the goal is to start off with seed money for now and explore the potential for art investment with development of an arts and culture master plan early next year.

"We'll be looking forward to creating an arts and culture master plan for the city, which will then start guiding these larger investments," Jumper said. "But we really want to go through that process, learn from the community on how they want to see this unfold, and then we can start budgeting accordingly."

Dockery said his concern in general is that city administrators expect a lot out of the parks system but the department typically lacks money for adequate staffing, maintenance and programming.

"I'm just concerned parks are being given another ball to juggle, with no funding to juggle," he said. "We are really, really good at juggling a lot of balls here with little funding."

Other board members echoed Dockery's concerns, but all ultimately voted to support the proposed budget.

Further changes to the proposed parks budget compared to this year's budget include $409,270 more toward maintenance and $65,846 in additional spending for recreation.

Department heads are asking for five more full-time parks maintenance positions. The city has 42 such positions now with four of them open, said Byron Humphrey, park maintenance superintendent.

The department also is asking for one full-time recreation program manager position for the Yvonne Richardson Community Center, along with six additional part-time positions for the center. The city is in the middle of expanding the center using $1.3 million in voter-approved bond money and a matching $1.3 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.