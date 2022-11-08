Coin-toss decision up in air

FAYETTEVILLE -- Coach Sam Pittman did not declare what he'd do if the University of Arkansas wins the coin toss on Saturday morning against LSU.

But he insinuated the Razorbacks might defer their choice to the second half as they've done most often during his tenure, including four games this season.

Because of the team's slow starts on offense combined with falling behind early in losses to Alabama and Mississippi State, Pittman chose to shake things up and receive the opening kick after winning the coin toss in recent road games against BYU and Auburn. The Razorbacks didn't score on either opening drive in those games, and haven't since Week 2 against South Carolina, but they beat the Cougars and Tigers.

Liberty won the toss last week, deferred its option, and the Razorbacks took the opening kick and went three and out with a lost-yardage running play, which became a theme during their 21-19 loss to the Flames.

"The card tells you to, the logic tells you to defer, put your defense out there," Pittman said. "We were trying to change it up against BYU. It worked, we won. ... And then we kept it last week, it worked at Auburn, we won.

"And then this one here, they won the toss. If we're not going to go down and move the ball and score on our first drive, there's not any reason to take it."

Arkansas has punted on its first possession in seven of nine games, scored a touchdown its first touch against South Carolina and lost a fumble around midfield on the opening drive at BYU.

Suspensions

Coach Sam Pittman announced defensive backs Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown have been suspended for the week and will have some morning runs following their arrest on disorderly conduct charges. Slusher, 20, and Brown, 19, wound up in an altercation with Fayetteville Police early Sunday morning and spent about six hours in the Washington County Detention Center before bonding out.

"They've got a.m. runs," Pittman said. "They've done one this morning and they'll both participate in practice on the scout team. It's unfortunate, but it's not acceptable. Part of our job is to teach these kids and hopefully we'll get that done."

Slusher, a junior nickel back from Broken Arrow, Okla., has made five starts between a couple of injuries this season. He is 12th on the team with 20 tackles and has sacks in each of the last two games.

Brown, from Milan, Tenn., is in the midst of a redshirt season and has not played.

Remember November

LSU Coach Brian Kelly's teams have been crushing it in November for the last five years.

The Tigers' 32-31 win over Alabama in overtime on Saturday ran Kelly's winning streak in November to 17 games.

Notre Dame won its final 16 games in that month under Kelly, dating to a 38-20 loss at Stanford on Nov. 25, 2017, a season which the Fighting Irish capped with a 21-17 win over LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Roster report

The Razorbacks worked inside the Walker Pavilion on a mild day with temperatures hovering around 70 degrees.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson was throwing the ball during the media viewing window of practice, so he was doing more than he did last Monday, per Coach Sam Pittman.

Freshman Quincey McAdoo, who transitioned to cornerback after the Mississippi State game four weeks ago, was again working with the first unit as he did much of last week. Malik Chavis started against Liberty, but McAdoo came in at that spot opposite Dwight McGlothern and had three tackles and his first career interception.

Freshman Sam Mbake, who had also gone to the secondary four weeks ago, was back at receiver on Monday after warming up at that spot in the pre-game drills against Liberty.

Second half nil

Arkansas posted a second half shutout against Liberty for the first time this season but the second time this year.

The last time the Razorbacks had thrown a second-half shutout prior to Saturday had been in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, when they overcame a 10-7 halftime deficit to defeat Penn State 24-10. Arkansas has one other second half shutout during Barry Odom's years as defensive coordinator, a blanking of Tennessee to overcome a 13-0 deficit in the second half of a 24-13 win over the Volunteers on Nov. 7, 2020.

Latest score

Arkansas needed eight offensive possessions before scoring its first points against Liberty on Saturday, marking the longest number of series the Razorbacks have needed to put up points.

The previous long drought was six possessions against Alabama, with the Razorbacks notching a touchdown on their seventh series.

The Razorbacks had scored within their first three drives in every other game with the exception of Missouri State (a touchdown on their fifth possession) and Mississippi State (a field goal on their fourth possession). Arkansas had a first-drive touchdown against South Carolina, second-drive touchdowns against Cincinnati and Texas A&M, and third-drive touchdowns at BYU and at Auburn.

Tube talk

The Razorbacks' home game against Ole Miss on Nov. 19 will be at night but the exact kickoff time and network are pending due to the SEC's six-day exception rule.

The game will kick off either at 6 p.m. on ESPN or at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

It will mark the Razorbacks' first night game since back-to-back 6 p.m. starts against Missouri State and Texas A&M in weeks 3 and 4.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was asked on Monday how happy he was to have a night game for recruiting purposes.

"Very, very," he said. "I think our crowd will be excited and into it. ... LSU's coming to town, I think they will at 11 a.m. too, but you specifically asked about recruiting. That should be a big, big day for us."

Saturday's game will be the Hogs' fourth at 11 a.m., following morning kicks against South Carolina, at Mississippi State and at Auburn. Arkansas has played four day games, with kickoff times at either 2:30 or 3 p.m. against Cincinnati, Alabama, at BYU and against Liberty.

LSU honors

Three LSU players received SEC honors after the Tigers' 32-31 win over Alabama in overtime.

Quarterback Jaydon Daniels shared offensive player of the week honors with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State, passed for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns and threw the game-winning two-point conversion to tight end Mason Taylor. Daniels also rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman linebacker Harold Perkins was named defensive player of the week for his 8 tackles, including a 6-yard sack of Bryce Young that forced the Crimson Tide to settle for a field goal. Perkins added three quarterback hurries and broke up a third-down pass.

Taylor, who had 3 receptions for 36 yards and 1 touchdown, was co-freshman of the week along with Georgia safety Malaki Starks.