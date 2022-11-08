Scammers pretend to be deputy, police

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office warns people not to fall for scammers saying they are calling from law enforcement agencies and demanding money.

"If you receive a call from a private or unknown number placed by someone identifying themselves as Major McClain or some other member from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (or any other law enforcement agency) and that you have to pay them money, hang up," according to a news release.

"Scammers will try a variety of approaches to intimidate and coerce people into giving them money.

However, no law enforcement agency will ever call you and demand money."

Do not pay these callers or give them any financial or personal information. Just hang up.

Those who have been victims of scams should make a report to a law enforcement agency.

The non-emergency dispatch number for Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is (870) 541-5300.

Omega Psi Phi plans celebration

Tau Phi and Tau Sigma chapters of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will host the annual Achievement Week Banquet at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 2606 E. Harding Ave.

Tickets are $40 per person and available from members of the chapters.

The fraternity was founded Nov. 17, 1911, at Howard University at Washington, D.C. This year marks the 95th anniversary of Tau Phi Chapter. The celebration provides an opportunity to recognize achievements of Omega Men, citizens, and community members, according to a news release.

Terry Lawson is president of the Tau Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Details: Tommy Bennett (813) 562-2228, or James Horton (870) 692-1064.

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until all the food has been given out.

State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks.

On Dec. 17 at 9 a.m., the church will give away Christmas Boxes, according to a news release.

Donors are asked to support the feeding ministry through volunteerism or financial contributions.

Donations may be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark. 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff.

To volunteer, contact Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor.

White Hall sets Christmas event

The annual White Hall Community Christmas will be held from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.

Santa will be there for a meet-and-greet along with kids' activities, hot chocolate, popcorn, and Christmas cookies for everyone. The public is invited to attend, according to a spokesman.

Participants are asked to bring nonperishable food items and/or unwrapped children's toys to the event. These will be donated to the White Hall Food Bank, which will distribute the items.

This event is sponsored by the White Hall Chamber of Commerce.

For groups or organizations wishing to participate in the White Hall Christmas festivities, the deadline to register for a booth is Nov. 25. Groups will be allowed to begin decorating their booths at noon Dec. 2. Details: (870) 247-6964.

UAPB alumni board sets election

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association Board of Directors will hold its election today through Nov. 15. Current dues paying members are eligible to vote online.

The ballot will be emailed to those members and will remain accessible until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15.

Ballots sent by regular mail must be returned to the National Alumni Association by Nov. 15, according to a news release.

Nominees and incumbents on the ballot include:

Janice L. Roberts (Incumbent) -- Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Alumni Chapter, Pine Bluff

Thomas Jackson II -- Phillips County Alumni Chapter, West Helena

Isaac Wilburn -- St. Francis County Alumni Chapter, Forrest City

Phillip Williams (Incumbent) -- Metropolitan Atlanta Alumni Chapter, Atlanta, Ga

LaDonna Hendrix (Incumbent) -- Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter, Kansas City, Mo.

Lula Ford -- Chicago Alumni Chapter, Chicago, Ill.

Tanesha Thompson -- Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter, Kansas City, Mo.

Jimmy Fox III -- Memphis Alumni Chapter, Memphis, Tenn

Ruth D. Jones (Incumbent) -- Huntsville, Ala.

Jennifer L. Trice, Dallas/Fort Worth Alumni Chapter, Dallas, Texas.

Eligible members who did not receive a ballot or need to update contact information, should contact the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association at (870) 536-2309 or admin@uapbalumni.org. Details: www.uapbalumni.org.