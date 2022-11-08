Day care worker faces endangerment charge

HOT SPRINGS -- A child care worker at a local day care center was arrested Friday morning on a felony warrant stemming from allegations she picked up a 1-year-old and threw him back down in a crib during an incident last month.

Ivony Tristen Newingham, 19, who lists a Timber Rabbit Ridge address, turned herself in at the Hot Springs Police Department shortly after 9:30 a.m. on a warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Newingham, who lists no prior criminal history, was released a short time later on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear on Dec. 8 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Oct. 21, Newingham was working as a child care worker at a local day care and the 1-year-old boy was under her care at that time.

The parents of the boy reported to police they received a video from the day care director that showed their son standing in a crib crying. In the video, Newingham is seen walking to the crib and grabbing the child by his left arm.

After that, she picked him up off the crib mattress then "threw him back down face first" and walked away. Another employee of the day care reportedly witnessed the incident and reported it to the day care director.

The video was turned over to police where it was viewed by Detective Chris Shoemaker, who reportedly confirmed it supported the facts presented in the affidavit. A warrant was later issued for Newingham's arrest.

The day care director told The Sentinel-Record on Monday Newingham was terminated and was no longer employed at the day care.