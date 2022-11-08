DOJ to monitor voting in Newton County today

The U.S. Department of Justice will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 24 states today.

The 64 jurisdictions being monitored include Detroit, Minneapolis and Los Angeles County.

And in Arkansas? Only Newton County -- population 7,225, which has a polling place at Dogpatch.

Newton County Clerk Donnie Davis said the monitoring stems from the primary election on March 3, 2020, when the Justice Department determined that none of the county's polling places were appropriately accessible to voters with disabilities.

Since then, the county has consolidated its 18 polling places down to 11 "polling centers," said Davis. That's in addition to the county courthouse in Jasper, which is used only for early voting before Election Day.

Davis said Newton County spent over $30,000 upgrading the polling centers to make them accessible. He said that work was completed before the May 2022 primary election.

"We poured a lot of concrete," said Davis. "We've got ramps and doors and signs and everything. Just about every one of them we had to pour a slab to park on."

Besides concrete slabs, sidewalks and wheelchair ramps were constructed at some of the polling places. Door knobs were changed to levers so doors would be easier to open. And Newton County poll workers got Americans with Disabilities Act training, said Davis.

Among the 11 polling centers are the Low Gap Church, built in 1939; the Old Nursing Home in Jasper; and several fire departments.

The Justice Department sent out a news release on June 16, 2021, saying a settlement had been reached with Newton County's Board of Election Commissioners under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

During Election Day on March 3, 2020, and early voting the previous day, inspectors from the federal government surveyed the county courthouse in Jasper, used during early voting, and all 18 of the county's polling places.

"All of the polling places surveyed contained architectural barriers that rendered the facilities inaccessible to voters with disabilities, such as a lack of accessible parking areas and accessible routes due to gravel and grass ground surfaces; excessively sloped ramps, some without handrails and edge protection; numerous gaps and level changes along exterior routes; and protruding objects," according to the settlement.

Also, there was a lack of access to working voting machines at all polling places, according to the settlement.

Davis said the state has given Newton County voting machines for all its polling places.

He said the Justice Department determined that the wheelchair ramp at the front door of the courthouse was too steep, so the county is using the building's back door instead. Davis said that entry is level with the ground.

"We've had some in wheelchairs and on walkers," Davis said of early voting at the courthouse. "Nobody has complained."

He said the courthouse won't be used for voting today.

Davis said voters can vote at any of the 11 polling centers.

The Justice Department notified him that they would be monitoring the county's early voting on Monday and the general election today, Davis said.

The Newton County settlement is part of the Justice Department's Americans with Disabilities Act Voting Initiative, which focuses on protecting the voting rights of people with disabilities.

"Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters," according to the news release. "The Civil Rights Division will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center."

On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department's website https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at (800) 253-3931, according to the release.

Anyone with questions or complaints related to the Americans with Disabilities Act may call the department's toll-free ADA information line at (800) 514-0301 or (833) 610-1264 or submit a complaint through a link on the department's ADA website, at https://www.ada.gov/.