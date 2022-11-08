Firms test limit of NYC law requiring salary range in job ads

Employers are testing the limits of a New York City law requiring salary ranges on job ads, by posting pay bands that, in some cases, span more than $100,000, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of more than 400 open roles.

A field operations manager at Verizon Communications Inc. in Brooklyn, for example, could earn a starting salary anywhere from $92,000 to $171,000. For a New York City-based compliance director at Wells Fargo & Co., the range spans $173,300 to $359,000 -- a difference of over $180,000. At International Business Machines Corp., the potential salary for a technology engineer runs from $73,000 to $152,000, more than double, according to postings on company web sites and the job site Indeed.com.





As employers in New York City adjust to the fresh regulations, many listings are leaving applicants more confused than ever. In some of the pay ranges reviewed by Bloomberg, the lower end of the salary band is less than half of the suggested maximum.

"It begs the question: 'How do I know really what this job pays?'" said Nancy Romanyshyn, a director at Syndio, which makes software that helps companies eliminate pay disparities.

The new law requires all companies with four or more employees to produce a "good faith" salary range for jobs in the city of 8.5 million people. It defines a "good faith" estimate only as what the employer "honestly believes" they are willing to pay a successful applicant. For the most part, compensation experts admit such ranges are much more art than science.

Bloomberg gathered a cross-section of more than 400 new listings across about a dozen large employers in New York City to see how they're interpreting that mandate. The approaches vary, as do the width of pay bands.

Companies such as Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal and Citigroup Inc. had fairly tight ranges for the jobs reviewed by Bloomberg, with minimum salaries that were 60% to more than 80% of the maximum in many instances.

Citigroup and Google, which have started posting salary ranges for all U.S. jobs, appeared to use a specific ratio to set their ranges, while ranges from JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America were less uniform.

Others, including Verizon, Wells Fargo and IBM, opted for wider ranges, with many of the minimum starting salaries coming in at half or less of the maximum. Verizon consistently posted a top-end salary that was about 1.85 times the lowest end of the range. On Amazon.com Inc.'s listings, the high end of the range typically was almost double the low end.

Wells Fargo, Amazon and IBM said that ranges accounted for variabilities including geography, skill and experience.

"We'll of course comply with the law," August Aldebot-Green, an Amazon spokesperson, said in an emailed statement. "Amazon is committed to pay equity."

Verizon didn't return a request for comment on its methodology.

The New York City Commission on Human Rights, which enforces the NYC rules, didn't return a request for comment on how it will evaluate the pay ranges. Companies face fines of up to $250,000 for non-compliance.

In Colorado -- which has a similar pay law -- companies face potential enforcement for posting pay ranges with unrealistic starting salaries, like a penny, or not having ending salaries, said Scott Moss, director of the division of labor and statistics at the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. No one has been fined for that yet.

Internally, companies generally have pay ranges in mind for open roles. But now potential recruits are seeing that decision-making process in public -- often for the first time -- warts and all.

Although employers have had months to prepare, discrepancies and glitches are inevitable as businesses adjust to enforced pay transparency after decades of secrecy.

Many executives are split as to whether to present their full pay range, as it exists internally, or a smaller subset for public consumption, said Justin Hampton, founder of Compensation Tool, which compiles and analyzes salary data.

They're also worried that existing employees will see a range and be upset, and that prospective candidates will all expect the maximum pay.

JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citigroup had no comments on their methodology. Google cited guidelines on its corporate website that explain that pay ranges are set nationally and that individual pay is influenced by factors such as experience and relevant education.