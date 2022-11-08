Gaines carries Warriors for 400 yards, to playoffs

Dennis Gaines has been setting the pace for running backs across the state this season.

The East Poinsett County junior running back has led the state in rushing nearly the whole season, and this past Friday he found yet another level.

Gaines had rushed for 200 or more yards in eight of his nine games prior to Friday against Marked Tree. He set a season-high with 326 yards on 13 carries against Corning on Sept. 16, but his latest performance hit a height even his coach couldn't believe.

EPC (8-2, 5-2 2A-2) needed to win Friday for a chance at clinching the No. 2 seed from the 2A-2 conference. So the Warriors turned to the same person that had gotten them to that point.

Gaines received his third-highest number of carries with 33 and converted those into 400 yards rushing, becoming the first player in the state to reach the 400-yard threshold in 2022. Gaines scored three touchdowns in EPC's 48-36 win over Marked Tree, securing a No. 2 seed in this week's playoffs.

"Those guys stepped up to the challenge, and Dennis, you know, he wanted the football in his hands and he stepped up to the challenge," EPC Coach Brandon Powell said.

Marked Tree attempted a late comeback, scoring two touchdowns in the last 40 seconds. Powell said he continually had the problem, admittedly a good one, of Gaines continually finding a hole and breaking free for big runs. He had six runs of 30 or more yards.

"We got a lead, and we kind of jumped on them and was trying to really milk the clock and shorten that game up. But he kept on breaking off big runs. ... I'll take that problem every time," Powell said.

For the performance, Gaines has been selected as the final Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for the 2022 season.

By the time EPC won its first conference game in 2022, Gaines was already atop the rushing leaderboard at 1,254 yards in four games.

Powell said deciding which plays to run has become much easier knowing Gaines is in the backfield and that no one has found an answer to stopping him yet.

"As a play caller you know you always got him to go to," Powell said, "When the times get tough, he wants the football."

The career-high 400 yards put Gaines at 2,583 rushing yards for the season. His 33 rushing touchdowns are second among running backs, just behind Carlisle's Jason Sullivan who has 34.

Gaines is one of two running backs with 2,000 or more rushing yards so far this season with Magnolia's Garrion Curry sitting at 2,014. Sullivan and Malvern's Jalen Dupree, both former Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week recipients, will likely join that group during the playoffs.

Gaines has been a part of the varsity squad since his freshman season at EPC. He rushed for 1,254 yards in nine games in 2021 as a sophomore and 620 yards in 2020. Gaines has totaled 4,457 rushing yards in 28 career games.

Not only does Gaines lead the state, and his team, in rushing, but he also leads the Warriors on the other side of the ball.

Gaines' 106 tackles lead the Warriors and are good for 18th in the state. Against Marked Tree, he had a team-high eight tackles.

Gaines and EPC will host Hector on Friday with the winner taking on the winner of Dierks and England.

"As long as we got him in the backfield, and he's running the football, we got a chance," Powell said.