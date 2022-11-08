Gubernatorial candidates Sanders, Jones implore supporters to turn out at polls

On the eve of today's general election, opponents and proponents of the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas jousted as candidates for state, federal and local offices made their closing pitches to persuade voters to cast ballots.

Today, Arkansas voters will elect a successor to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and decide the fate of four proposed constitutional amendments, including Issue 4 that would legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas.

Polls open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston's office has projected that 916,674, or about 51%, of the state's 1.79 million registered voters will cast ballots in this year's general election. That forecast is roughly in line with turnout in the past two midterm elections in 2014 and 2018.

The secretary of state's office reported late Monday afternoon that 454,112 early and absentee ballots had been cast based on results through Saturday and partial results from Monday. That's more than the 430,112 early voting and absentee ballots cast in the latest midterm election in 2018.

With Hutchinson barred by the state's term limits amendment from seeking reelection, Republican gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Little Rock, Democratic nominee Chris Jones of Little Rock, and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. of Pine Bluff are vying for a four-year term as governor.

Speaking to an estimated 250 people at her campaign's get-out-the-vote rally at the Republican Party of Arkansas' headquarters in Little Rock, Sanders said no candidate for office ever wins on their own, "so we need your help to get across the finish line -- not just me, but each of these other people that you heard from earlier tonight.

"We want to make sure that we finish at record levels," she said early Monday evening.

Sanders said she wanted everybody at the rally who hadn't voted to go vote today and, if they had voted, to call everybody they know and get them to go and vote today and to put signs in their yards so people know who they are supporting.

"I can assure you I will never forget those who help carry us across the finish line," said Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee and a former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump.

She said she has seen the enthusiasm and the excitement for a new generation of leadership in every place that she has been to around Arkansas, "and I'm so excited to step in and serve as Arkansas' next governor."

Jones said Monday in a written statement that "We have the momentum as we finish strong and travel across Arkansas with a message of unity.

"This moment calls on us to come together to reject chaos and embrace community," said Jones, a former executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub. "Too many voices in Arkansas have been unheard for too long, and it's about time they are heard at the ballot box and in the state Capitol."

Jones said he has been to all 75 counties during this campaign, many of them multiple times, as he's toured the state three times.

"I've listened and walked with countless neighbors across the state, and never once did it matter to me if they were Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Libertarians, or something else," he said. "Elections matter in people's lives."

Voters also will determine today whether Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers is reelected to a third six-year term in the U.S. Senate, and whether Republican U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro, French Hill of Little Rock, Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs and Steve Womack of Rogers are reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

They'll also decide whether Republicans continue to hold the state's other six constitutional offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and land commissioner; whether state Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne of Little Rock or District Judge Chris Carnahan of Conway is elected to an eight-year term on the state's high court; and whether the Republican supermajority in the state House of Representatives and the state Senate continues, expands or ends.

The Arkansas House of Representatives currently includes 78 Republicans and 22 Democrats; the Arkansas Senate includes 27 Republicans, seven Democrats and an independent.

Opponents of Issue 4 held a news conference Monday morning at the state Capitol to make their closing arguments against the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana.

If a majority of voters approved the measure, Issue 4 would allow the sale of cannabis to people 21 or older, prohibit advertising and packaging designed to appeal to children, provide regulatory oversight by limiting the number of licensed businesses, and not allow homegrown cannabis. Issue 4 would limit the number of cannabis licenses to 20 cultivators and 120 dispensaries statewide, which includes existing medical marijuana licenses. Lotteries would be held for 40 dispensary licenses and 12 cultivator licenses.

Flanked by about 30 people, Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe urged people to vote against Issue 4, saying "I don't believe this is good for Arkansas, it's certainly not healthy.

"I think it's bad for children, bad for students, bad for teachers and educational communities, bad for law enforcement and bad for business," he said.

Hill, who is Arkansas' 2nd District congressman, made an an appeal to libertarian-minded Arkansans, saying if Issue 4 is approved it would be difficult to amend the state's constitution to rework legal marijuana.

"It's not the right thing for our country, it's not the right thing for our state, it's not the right thing for our kids," he said.

State Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said marijuana is a threat to the well-being of children and adults.

"This product is dangerous for them when they're young, it's dangerous when adults use [it]," he said.

Watching on the other side of the Capitol rotunda, Robert McLarty, the campaign director for the Responsible Growth Arkansas committee that supports Issue 4, said opponents' critical remarks about Issue 4 were "scare tactics" meant to convince voters that recreational marijuana would hurt the state's economy, worsen addiction and put children in harm's way.

"Same old song, different day," McLarty said in a statement.

"The opposition would like voters to believe the sky has fallen in other states that passed cannabis for adult use. It didn't," McLarty said.

State Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, who is a supporter of Issue 4, said cannabis is already a widely used drug among many Arkansans, especially with more than 90,000 Arkansans with medical marijuana ID cards.

But for many Black Arkansans legalization would mean an end to the racial disparities in how the drug is policed, she said.

"When you think about the impact of someone being arrested and going to jail for something right now in the state people are making millions of dollars to produce and to sell, it is a travesty of justice," Flowers said.

Arkansas native and golfer John Daly said in a recent written statement that "Personally, I don't feel that this is any different than buying a beer.

"Issue 4 would safely legalize cannabis here in our beautiful state of Arkansas," he said. "This has happened in 19 states, and the sky didn't fall."

At the Pulaski County Regional Building early voting site, Michael Stout of Little Rock said he and other younger voters appear to be showing up to vote in this election.

"I noticed a lot of young people out here and that is exciting to see," he said. "I also think voters in Little Rock might be a little bit younger because we are a more liberal city."

Stout said he's going to vote for Democratic candidates down the ballot and for Issue 4.

Diane Sledge of Little Rock, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force, said if recreational marijuana is going to be legalized in Arkansas, then she wants to see everyone who has been locked up for marijuana crimes go free.

"They are making millions of dollars already on [medical] marijuana and you still have people in jail," she said. "They are making millions. So we need to let them out."

Brandon Eells of Little Rock, a voice actor, said he was excited to vote for Jones in the governor's race.

"Arkansas deserves someone who actually cares," he said.

A Little Rock couple, who declined to disclose their names, said they were voting for Sanders for governor because she has experience in politics in Washington D.C. and could potentially bring more resources to the state.