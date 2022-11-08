Handling the Bison

FAYETTEVILLE -- Nick Smith found himself in a strange place on Monday night.

Sitting at the end of the University of the Arkansas basketball team's bench.

With Smith missing the season opener because of a right knee injury, the No. 10 Razorbacks pulled away in the second half to beat North Dakota State 76-58 in Walton Arena.

Smith, a freshman guard and preseason All-SEC first team pick by the media and coaches, was withheld for precautionary reasons, according to a UA news release and there is no timetable on his return.

"Nick's got an aggravated knee right now, so he'll be out," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said on Arkansas' pregame radio show. "It's kind of day to day.

"We'll leave it in trainer Matt Townsend's hands and Nick. You've got to just play with who's healthy and who is available."

Arkansas' next game is against Fordham on Friday night in Walton Arena.

"He's injured, so everything's kind of irrelevant other than the fact that we got Fordham coming in here, and we need to get ready for Fordham, and the players that are available," Musselman said after the game when asked about Smith. "We'll do all we can to try to have a good couple days of prep."

Junior guard Ricky Council, who led Arkansas with 22 points in 36 minutes, said the players knew during Monday's shoot around Smith wouldn't play.

"We just had to move on," said Council, a transfer from Wichita State. "We can't dwell on it. Can't cry about it.

"Somebody had to step up. That's what we did."

Stepping up big for the Razorbacks along with Council was sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, a transfer from Missouri who had 21 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in 32 minutes off the bench.

Brazile, who hit 7 of 14 shots and 3 of 6 three-pointers, helped fuel runs by the Razorbacks in each half.

Arkansas outscored North Dakota State 13-5 the final 5:46 of the first half, including seven consecutive points by Brazile, to take a 34-26 halftime lead.

The Razorbacks had an 11-0 run, with Brazile scoring seven points, to move ahead 49-31 with 15:39 left.

"Sometimes the game just comes to you whenever you keep doing the little things," Brazile said. "I just try to be consistent and then stuff happens."

Council's three-pointer with 11:34 left pushed Arkansas' lead to 56-35.

The Bison didn't pull closer than 11 points the rest of the game.

Council hit 9 of 14 shots and finished an assortment of acrobatic drives and dunks.

"I mean, his energy when he had the ball was phenomenal," Musselman said. "I thought he had great bounce off the dribble. Thought he attacked the rim really well."

Arkansas outscored North Dakota State 42-22 on points in the paint.

"That was the game plan, attack the rim," Council said. "That's what we did. Simple as that."

Davonte "Devo" Davis, a junior guard who has played for Musselman longer than any other Razorback, had 18 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, but also 5 turnovers without an assist in 39 minutes.

"I thought he played really good at times, and sometimes Devo-like where he tried to make too spectacular plays and just the simple play will do," Musselman said. "Right now, what we need from Devo, we need him to score. We need him to be a scoring combo guard.

"But the turnovers, when your team only has 11 and one guy has five, that's got to get cleaned up."

Arkansas senior center Mahki Mitchell, a transfer from Rhode Island, had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 20 minutes.

Freshman guard Anthony Black was 1 of 7 from the field with 4 points, but had 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

"Just because he wasn't scoring, that doesn't mean anything," Brazile said. "He affects the game in many other ways than that."

Freshman forward Jordan Walsh fouled out with 10:27 left and had 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 18 minutes.

Grant Nelson, a 6-11 senior, and junior guard Boden Skunberg each scored 17 points to lead the Bison.

The Razorbacks shot 49.1% from the field (28 of 57) and hit 16 of 23 free throws. They held North Dakota State to 33.9% shooting and 5 of 21 on three-pointers.

"We had a goal of trying to hold them to five threes or less," Musselman said. "That was written on the board. It was talked about all week."

Council and Brazile were among eight players who made their debuts for Arkansas.

"I would say this week we just had a big emphasis on having a great week of practice going into the game," Brazile said of the Razorbacks bouncing back from a 90-60 exhibition loss at Texas. "I would say that great week of practice really helped us out.

"As far as the first game, it was really exciting to go and show what I can do in a real game."

For now, Smith's Arkansas debut will have to wait.