• Elon Musk, a naturalized U.S. citizen and new owner of Twitter, recommended on the platform that independent voters, who are the ones "who actually decide who's in charge," cast their midterm election ballots for Republicans to provide a check on President Joe Biden's policies.

• Robert Smith, a 70-year-old accused of killing three parishioners at a potluck dinner at an Episcopal church in Vestavia Hills, Ala., is fighting a court-ordered mental evaluation requested by prosecutors, according to a court document.

• Bao Choy, a Hong Kong journalist, lost her appeal and is required to pay $765 for two counts of making false statements on an online application to get vehicle ownership records for her probe of an attack during 2019 pro-democracy protests.

• Alexander Tominsky, 31, of, Philadelphia said he "basically drank" 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days to bring people joy and if he died from devouring the sodium-laden birds "I would have been OK with the sacrifice."

• Konrad Korzeniowski, Rafal Suszek and Michal Wojcieszczuk had their conviction for insulting and destroying the monument of a late Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing minors overturned by a Polish court.

• Marie Galloway, elephant manager at the National Zoo in Washington, said Trong Nhi and her daughter Nhi Linh -- Asian elephants imported from the Netherlands to revive the zoo's breeding program -- are young, "curious and interested in things."

• Samuel Montoya, who was credited as a video editor for Infowars, faces up to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building Jan. 6, 2021.

• T. Wright Barksdale III, district attorney in Georgia's Ocmulgee circuit, decided against indictments against sheriff's deputies in the death of a handcuffed woman who fell from a patrol car after the deputies failed to close her door, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced.

• Rena Bitter, State Department assistant secretary for consular affairs, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ur Jaddou will discuss with their Cuban counterparts the resumption of immigrant visa and family reunification parole processing at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, the State Department announced.