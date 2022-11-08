Sections
Incumbent Frank Scott Jr. wins Little Rock mayoral election

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 10:52 p.m.
FILE — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. speaks during a weekly public safety update at City Hall in this May 11, 2022 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was reelected Tuesday, overcoming criticism related to crime and transparency to defeat retired car dealer Steve Landers Sr. and two other challengers.

The first popularly elected Black mayor in Little Rock's history, Scott, 38, led the capital city through the covid-19 pandemic, which struck after he had been in office for a little over a year. 

[ELECTION 2022: Get live updates on Arkansas election results » arkansasonline.com/elections]

Amid other challenges, including rising homicides and the upheaval of the 2020 George Floyd protests, Scott has tried to target neglected areas of the city for economic development and promoted a community school initiative with the Little Rock School District. 

On the campaign trail, he frequently referred to the number of new jobs added under his administration. Scott cast his reelection bid as a choice between moving forward or backward, and said Landers had no plan to address crime.

