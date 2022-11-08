Lady Lions lose to Razorbacks 70-50, but play with heart

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Lady Lions finished within 20 points of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday night, losing by a score of 70-50.

H.O. Clemmons Arena rocked with the UAPB band, as fans participated in a wave and cheered loudly to show the Razorbacks what an HBCU basketball game is all about.

And that's what Lady Lions Coach Dawn Thornton wanted -- other than a win. The team came up short, but it wasn't for lack of trying.

In the first half, the Lady Lions and the Razorbacks started slowly.

The Razorbacks led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

But during the second quarter the Razorbacks dominated. Arkansas scored 28 points to UAPB's 7 and led 42-17.

Thornton said she told her team at halftime, "Go be tough."

And they were.

Coming into the third quarter, the Lady Lions were fired up and ready to show the Razorbacks what they had. The Razorbacks scored 19 points in the third quarter and UAPB 18.

Missed rebounds and personal fouls cost the Lady Lions a chance to close the gap even more.

The fourth quarter, the Lady Lions -- with a rowdy, but respectable crowd supporting them -- scored 15 points to the Razorbacks' 9.

Thornton said the crowd support was key in giving her players the energy they needed to take on a Southeastern Conference team like the Razorbacks.

UAPB shot 17 for 48 (35.4%), including 4 for 17 from 3-point range (23.5%). They struggled at the free throw line, making only 12 of 27 (44.4%)

Maori Davenport led the Lady Lions in scoring with 14 points. Coriah Beck had 9, including two 3-pointers.

And Shayla Bouie and Tia Morgan finished with 5 points each.

Thornton said at the half she made some adjustments and saw where the first half was still in her players' heads.

"We had to put the first half behind us," she said.

Thornton said her team struggled with free throws and they offensively need to play a cleaner game.

That will be a focus in practice before the Lady Lions travel to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Thursday to face the Trojans. Tipoff is at 5 p.m.

Thornton said she wouldn't show her team any film from tonight's game, but the coaches would review it.

"That's because these are two totally different teams," she said. "We've got to put it behind us."

Thornton said Davenport has determination and that will only build as the season continues.

"She's a great basketball player, and I saw some fire," Thornton said. "We want to see that."

Takaylyn Busby of UAPB tries to avoid the pressure from Makayla Daniels of Arkansas in the first quarter Monday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

