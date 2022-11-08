Where is reasoning?

The Oct. 30 editorial endorsement of Sarah Sanders for governor was the kind of biased and schlock journalism one might expect from Breitbart or Fox News. While extolling her presumed strengths ("which candidate has the best policy ideas for the state"), other than acknowledging that her opponent, "Chris Jones, is an attractive, intelligent candidate," no assessment of why Sanders is more attractive than Jones is even alluded to, let alone analytically addressed.

What are Jones' policies? Why are they not better for Arkansans than Sanders' policies? What is it that makes Jones an attractive and intelligent candidate and what makes Sanders' intellect and proposed programs better? Thoughtful analytical editorials must do far better than to insult the intelligence of its readers with this type of one-sided blather.

I--and your other gentle readers, I hope--trust that an upcoming editorial will succinctly address why Chris Jones and his policies are not as good for the state as those of Sanders, and why precisely she is deemed to be more qualified.

JOSEPH LOMBARDI

Greenbrier

Giving away power

The state motto in Arkansas is Regnat Populus, meaning "the people rule." One way that the people rule is through ballot initiatives or direct democracy.

Ballot initiatives allow citizens to directly propose and pass policies on issues that are important to them; they are a widely popular form of lawmaking and the only one that is meant to be truly by the people, for the people.

Issue 2, which would make it harder for Arkansans to pass citizen-initiated ballot measures, was placed on the ballot by politicians in Little Rock during the 2021 legislative session.

For more than 100 years, Arkansas voters from across the political spectrum have used ballot initiatives to enact the will of the majority, but in recent years there has been a national trend of politicians attempting to rewrite the rules of the ballot initiative process because they don't like the decisions that voters have made. Issue 2 is a part of that trend.

Anyone who has proposed a citizen-initiated measure knows that Arkansas' process is already plenty rigorous. You have to collect hundreds of thousands of signatures, and then the courts, the secretary of state's office and the Board of Election Commissioners all review the petition signatures and the ballot language before a measure is even placed on the ballot.

You have to ask yourself: Why would politicians want to limit the public's ability to make decisions? Don't be fooled into giving away your power. Vote against Issue 2.

EVELYN THOMAS

Strong

Lives depend on votes

Hate, especially political hatred, is harmful to democracy. The price of gas or voting rights or abortion rights won't matter much if we no longer live in a democracy. Democracy won't matter much if we ignore the warnings of scientists and Mother Earth becomes too warm for life as we know it.

Vote!

ROBIN PHELPS

Little Rock

Ballot issue concerns

While I support the legalization of cannabis, Issue 4 causes me great concern. All the ads talk about $46 million going to law enforcement, yet as I read it, the cannabis growers and sellers will contribute nothing directly from their millions in profits. Fifteen percent of the revenue from the supplemental sales tax (10 percent) on adult use sales will go toward law enforcement. So, the only money going to law enforcement is 15 percent of the 10 percent supplemental sales tax? Doesn't this issue mean the cannabis industry will be "charging its customers" a 10 percent supplemental tax that will go to the state and then requiring the state to give 15 percent of that 10 percent they charge you to law enforcement and not contributing one penny of their profits?

Also, what about the fact this issue, if approved, will prohibit "legislative amendment, alteration, or repeal of this amendment without voter approval"? In other words, the Legislature we elect will have absolutely no oversight in making any adjustments as needed.

Think about this: If Issue 2 also passes, those who wrote this document and who will have all the grow operations and dispensaries will also have all the power because it will then require a 60 percent vote of the citizens of Arkansas to make any changes to the rules these people have written to ensure they all become millionaires. That doesn't seem right, since we will be lucky if we get a 40 percent turnout on any issue or election, thereby giving them no oversight at all.

WR CORLEY

Benton

Could set an example

I have exercised my right and obligation: I voted! Not for the ones who had the most air time, nor for the ones who raised the most money, but for those who had ideas about how to improve our country, state, county, and city.

We have a democratic republic that needs safekeeping. Do your duty and go vote ... then accept the outcome. Agree to work within the system with whichever candidates win, even if you are not thrilled by the results.

Do not believe candidates who say the election is rigged if they don't win. They are simply poor losers. Our voting system of machines has been vastly improved throughout the past years.

Let Arkansas be a shining beacon of how to accept the results of an election in a mature fashion. No name-calling, no protesting, certainly no riots. We, who are behind other states in some areas, can be a leader in the elections field with a mature response. If you are already an elected official, you are expected to lead in this endeavor.

CAROL ANN BONE

North Little Rock