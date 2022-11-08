Lowery wins Arkansas treasurer's race

The Associated Press on Tuesday evening called the race for state treasurer for Republican state Rep. Mark Lowery, who faced Democratic candidate Pam Whitaker.

With 73% of the votes counted, the incomplete, unofficial returns as of 11:30 p.m. were:

Lowery: 464,623

Whitaker: 242,932

Lowery, 65, will succeed term-limited state treasurer Dennis Milligan.

The state treasurer is responsible for an investment portfolio of more than $5 billion, according to the office’s website.

Lowery ran for the post after serving five terms in the state Legislature, representing the 39th district.

He initially ran for secretary of state before switching to the treasurer’s race. In the May primary, he defeated state Sen. Mat Pitsch of Fort Smith to secure the Republican nomination.



