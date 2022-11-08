Man fatally shot on I-40 near West Memphis, state police say

A Monday night shooting on Interstate 40 near West Memphis left a 21-year-old West Memphis man dead, according to an Arkansas State Police news release on Tuesday.

Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing motorist, likely while he was driving home from Memphis, police said. The shooting happened on westbound I-40 east of West Memphis, near the 280 mile marker and the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit.

Troopers got the report shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Lewis was taken to a Memphis hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Troopers blocked the westbound lanes of I-40 until late Monday while they gathered evidence in the shooting. As of Tuesday afternoon, no suspect had been identified, the release states.