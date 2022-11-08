Mills facilities plan approved by judge

A federal judge responded favorably Monday to the Pulaski County Special School District's most recent "firmed up" plan for equalizing the Mills University Studies High School campus to the Robinson Middle School campus.

"The timetable meets the Court's expectations," Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. said. He added: "Facilities plan ... approved as specified. Everyone must press on with this good work. The Court looks forward to PCSSD's December report."

In the short court order, Marshall also noted the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District's "sprint toward completing almost a total rebuild" of its campuses with some state funding.

"State funding has been, and continues to be, an essential ingredient. The Court applauds this ongoing partnership," Marshall wrote in response to a July report from the Jacksonville system.

Marshall is the presiding judge in a nearly 40-year old federal school desegregation lawsuit in which the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville districts are the remaining defendants.

In May 2021, Marshall directed the Pulaski County Special district to propose to him a plan to "square up" inequities between the Mills campus, which is in a more heavily Black residential section of the district, and Robinson Middle School, which is in a more affluent, predominantly white residential area.

The two schools were built at the same time and opened to students in August 2019 at a time when the district was obligated in the federal desegregation lawsuit to equalize the condition of its school buildings.

The district responded to the judge later in 2021 with plans to add 10 classrooms, a 2,200-seat arena, a softball field and a renovated JROTC building at Mills at an estimated cost of $19 million.

Then, in August of this year, district leaders told the judge that they had tweaked the plans for 10 classrooms to make six traditional rectangular rooms plus a more open space area equal to four classrooms that will allow for flexible use.

"As directed, the Pulaski County Special School District has firmed up its plan for Mills University Studies High School," Marshall wrote in the order Monday. "It tracks, in the main, the proposal outlined before. And it continues to represent substantial improvements to this already fine facility."

But the judge highlighted concerns raised by attorneys for the McClendon intervenors about the alterations in the building plan.

The intervenors, who are Black students in the districts, wanted more details about two large spaces in the proposed arena and expressed concerns about changes to the original plans for 10 new traditional classrooms to six classrooms and several open-space academic areas.

"Depending on how one counts, six to eight smaller areas are planned," Marshall observed. "PCSSD emphasizes that these academic spaces will be full of technological capacity, versatile, and adaptable -- akin to a university setting," he wrote.

"The Court endorses both this innovation and the Intervenors' long-standing concern about capacity," he also said. "Making sure that these useful new spaces, as well as the new traditional classrooms, meet students' and teachers' needs should be one focus of the District's planning and the ongoing community meetings."

As for the spaces that will be part of the new arena at Mills, the judge said their uses should be selected with input from the district's many constituents.

Austin Porter Jr., and Robert Pressman, attorneys for the McClendon intervenors, had asked the judge in September for assurances that there would be adequate numbers of classrooms so that Mills' teachers don't have to share rooms.

Porter and Pressman noted that one of the differences originally identified by the judge between Mills and Robinson was that every teacher had a classroom at Robinson while five teachers at Mills were in rotation with other teachers for classroom space.

The intervenors' attorneys also questioned the lack of team meeting rooms for the new 2,200-seat arena and criticized the possible use of "all-purpose" rooms in the arena addition as classrooms to make up for a deficit number of rooms for educational use.

"If these 'all-purpose rooms' would be used for educational purposes, then the noise of sports activity would be a distraction to the educational setting," Porter and Austin had argued to Marshall.

The district, represented by a legal team headed by Devin Bates, told the judge earlier this year that the district was undertaking other facility improvements in the 12,000-student school system. Those include a renovation of Robinson High, expansion of Baker Elementary and refurbishing College Station and Harris elementaries. Sylvan Hills and Maumelle high school campuses are also scheduled for work -- all made possible by voter approval last November of a plan to generate building funds by restructuring the district's debt service payments.

"The Court appreciates the PCSSD's note about new projects at other campuses," Marshall responded Monday. "Of course the District's facility needs continue to change and no stand-still order exists. The Court's directive is simply to keep prioritizing the Mills projects, as the District has done."