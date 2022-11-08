Musk’s Twitter starts 2nd week

Twitter Inc. is heading into its second full workweek under Elon Musk with half its workforce, mounting losses and a couple of unexpected plan reversals.

The social platform laid off some 3,700 people Friday -- roughly half of its workforce -- only to reach out soon thereafter to dozens of employees it decided were either fired in error or were too essential to the changes the billionaire businessman wants to make.

Another of Musk's key early goals -- adding verification check marks for members of its monthly subscription service -- is being delayed until Wednesday to avoid potential chaos during the U.S. midterm elections.

The whiplash events, as described by people familiar with the situation or in an internal company memo posted on Slack, follow Musk's own acknowledgment in a tweet Friday that the company he and well-heeled partners bought is losing $4 million a day.

Twitter lopped its workforce as a way to trim costs after Musk's acquisition, which closed in late October. Many employees learned they lost their job only after their access to company-wide systems, like email and Slack, were suspended. The requests for employees to return after being fired demonstrate how rushed and chaotic the process was.

Meanwhile, Twitter has said it's rolling out new features to its subscription plan, offering a verification check mark for any user who pays the monthly fee. The company also said it will soon be launching other features, including half the ads and the ability to post longer videos and get priority ranking in replies, mentions and searches.





Twitter will issue the new blue verification check marks to users who pay $7.99 a month for the service starting on Nov. 9, according to an internal company message that was posted on Slack. The company had previously planned to roll out the subscription feature Nov. 7, the day before the election.

The company received internal and external feedback that the verification process for its Twitter Blue program could be ripe for abuse, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified. That raised concerns that candidates and other political actors might be impersonated on the site in the days before the U.S. election.

Late Sunday, Musk said Twitter will ban accounts that impersonate others, after several high-profile users changed their names and pictures to match the billionaire. Any name change will cause a temporary loss of a verified check mark.

INDIA JOBS SLASHED

Twitter fired more than 90% of its staff in India over the weekend -- part of global reductions by Musk -- severely depleting its engineering and product staff in a potential growth market.

The company employed just over 200 people in India, and the cuts left it with just about a dozen staff, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

India is a key growth engine for global internet companies like Twitter, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, which are relying on its large potential pool of new online users. Yet the companies are also facing increasingly strict content regulations aimed at reining in big tech firms in the country.

About 70% of the jobs cut in India were from the product and engineering team, which worked on a global mandate, one of the people said.

Positions were also slashed across functions including marketing, public policy and corporate communications, the people said. Globally, San Francisco-based Twitter reduced its headcount by about half or roughly 3,700 workers.

India has one of the most febrile political conversations on Twitter, with competing parties regularly slinging allegations back and forth and accusing one another of spreading misinformation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has more than 84 million followers on the service. It's unclear how Twitter expects to moderate that discourse with its newly reduced staff in the country, which has more than 100 languages.

Twitter's India offices are located in New Delhi, the financial capital of Mumbai and the southern tech hub of Bengaluru.

The company has about 3,700 employees remaining globally, Bloomberg News has reported. Musk is pushing those who remain to move quickly in shipping new features, and in some cases, employees have even slept at the office to meet new deadlines.

A Twitter spokesperson didn't reply to a request for comment.

Information for this article was contributed by Kurt Wagner, Ed Ludlow and Sankalp Phartiyal of Bloomberg News (WPNS).