• Comedian Kathy Griffin had her Twitter account suspended Sunday after she switched her screen name to Musk. She told a Bloomberg reporter that she also used his profile photo. "I guess not ALL the content moderators were let go," Griffin joked afterward on Mastodon, an alternate social media platform. Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month as he simultaneously laid off a big chunk of the workforce. Actor Valerie Bertinelli similarly appropriated Musk's screen name -- posting a series of tweets Saturday in support of Democratic candidates before switching back to her true name. "I've had fun and I think I made my point," she tweeted afterwards. Like Griffin, some Twitter users have already begun migrating from the platform following layoffs that began Friday that reportedly affected about half of Twitter's 7,500-employee workforce. They fear a breakdown of moderation and verification could create a disinformation free-for-all.

• Jimmy Kimmel is ready to host the Oscars again. "We're super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage," executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said Monday in a statement. "We know he will be funny and ready for anything!" Kimmel has hosted the show twice before, in 2017, when he managed the final moments in which the wrong best picture winner was called, and the next year, which came just months into the #MeToo reckoning. "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," Kimmel said. "Either way, I am grateful to the academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no." Molly McNearney, co-head writer and executive producer of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" who's married to Kimmel, will also serve as an executive producer on the Oscars broadcast. "Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars," added academy CEO Bill Kramer and academy President Janet Yang. The 95th Oscars will be held March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and broadcast live on ABC.