New UA commit draws high praise

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network lauded the University of Arkansas for landing the commitment of highly recruited junior defensive end Kavion Henderson on Sunday.

Henderson, 6-3, 238 pounds, of Leeds, Ala., had narrowed his list of more than 40 scholarship offers to Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Auburn before picking the Hogs.

Lemming, who travels 5-6 months a year seeing top prospects across the nation, said the state of Alabama has produced about 10 national recruits at Henderson's position the past few years, but none better.

"Kavion is good as all of them," Lemming said. "They're all big-time guys."

Henderson, who privately committed to the Razorback on March 12, went public with his pledge on his late grandfather's birthday during a ceremony at his school.

"I think he's a kid that wants to set his own mark rather than people from Alabama 'Oh you're from Alabama. you have to go to Alabama'," Lemming said. "He's been looking at different people all the time, so I think he's going to make his own mark and do his own thing. He's not going to have people telling him where to go, and I think Arkansas did a good job recruiting him because they're been leading for awhile now."

While Arkansas has gone head-to-head with Alabama and beaten the Crimson Tide for out-of-state prospects, it's appears Henderson is the first in-state prospect from Alabama to pledge to the Hogs over the Crimson Tide since at least the late 1990's.

Former Razorback and Prichard (Ala.) defensive lineman Darius Philon was committed to Alabama but signed with the Hogs in 2012 after it was reported the Tide wanted him to delay enrollment until January of 2013.

Lemming praised the recruiting efforts of Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams.

"He's done a good job with this kid because he's one of the better ones around the country for next year," Lemming said.

ESPN rates Henderson a 4-star prospect, the No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 36 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class. Lemming believes Henderson could be a future 5-star prospect before his high school career is over.

"He's a 4-star plus guy and could be a 5-star with 20-30 more pounds," Lemming said.

If Henderson's current ESPN grade of 86 remains the same during his high school career, it would be the third highest for an Arkansas commitment since ESPN began ranking prospects in 2006.

Only quarterback Mitch Mustain in 2006 and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim in 2016 with grades of 91 and 89 respectively, had higher grades when they inked with the Hogs.

"He has great explosive moves off the ball," Lemming said. "He's got long arms, he has real quick and strong hands. When you watch him he kind of throws people around and he has real good closing speed. He's everything you look for in pass rusher. He's good against the run, too, when you watch him. He's all over the the place."

Lemming believes Henderson has the ability to be a standout in Fayetteville.

"He'll be a 260- to 270-pound defensive end when it's all said and down," Lemming said. "He has all the tools. If he stays healthy, he'll be a star at Arkansas. Almost guaranteed."

