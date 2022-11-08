$45M in tax credits

Southern Bancorp Inc. has been awarded $45 million in federal tax credits to invest and spur development in low-income communities. Funding from the U.S. Treasury Department will provide loans, investment or financial counseling in Arkansas and Mississippi.

Treasury awarded $5 billion in new market tax credits to 107 community development entities across the nation. Southern was the only Arkansas organization to receive an award and this round is the third time the bank has received the federal aid.

"Southern Bancorp has a proven track record of putting investment capital to work in places that need it most, and we will use this award to support projects designed to assist severely distressed communities throughout our service area," said Darrin Williams, the lender's chief executive officer.

The federal program, established in 2000, permits organizations to receive credit against federal income taxes for making equity investments in distressed communities.

The state Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Division has been approved for a $226,803 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to help improve dam safety in Arkansas.

The grant will allow cities and communities to implement better plans and strategies for dam rehabilitation, Natural Resources Division Director Chris Colclasure said in a news release Monday.

The state division will work with other communities on the project scoping for high hazard dams, and the period of performance for the grant is September 15, 2022, to September 14, 2025, the release stated.

The FEMA funds came from the federal agency's Rehabilitation of High Hazard Potential Dam grant, and Arkansas was one of 19 states to receive grant funds this fiscal year.

The grant provides funds for technical, planning, design and construction assistance for eligible expenses toward reducing dam risks and increasing community preparedness.

Eligible expenses include repairs or removal of dams that are potential hazards.

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 810.38, up 14.79.

"The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied 1% on Monday, some say in anticipation of the election results and inflation reports this week," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 3.5% to lead the index. ArcBest Corp. shares rose 3.3%. Shares of Uniti Group Inc. rose 3.1%. Murphy Oil shares rose 2.9%.

