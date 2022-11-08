NLR man is facing

multiple charges

A North Little Rock man was charged with aggravated robbery, theft of property, fleeing, refusal to submit to arrest, a warrant for domestic battery and failure to appear out of Pulaski County for aggravated robbery after an arrest Saturday.

Deonte Goodloe, 21, was tackled by police in the backyard of 4801 W. 55th St. Saturday evening after running from an officer. Police said Goodloe matched the description of a suspect after an armed robbery at the nearby Dollar General.

According to the report, Goodloe was wearing the same clothes and carrying a similar backpack as described by employees at the Dollar General near West 65th Street. The two employees told officers that a man had pointed a handgun at them and told them to open the safe.

The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

When approached by officers, police said Goodloe took off and climbed the fence to Red Dot Storage. Police set up a perimeter while a K-9 officer responded.

After being tackled, Goodloe complained of not being able to breathe. He was treated by MEMS on the scene, according to the report.

Officers found the firearm, money, a mask and a hat in Goodloe's backpack.

Police report says

driver shot in back

Little Rock police responded to UAMS early Sunday morning after a man was shot in his back while driving.

A Shot Spotter activation led police to the area between 1400 and 1524 S. Harrison St. Dispatch informed the officers that the victim had gone to UAMS.

Mary Gastelum, 31, called police just before 1 a.m. Sunday to report that her boyfriend, Missal Briseno, had been shot in his lower back. Officers made contact with Gastelum and Briseno at the clinic.

Briseno told police he and Gastelum left their home near South Harrison Street when an unknown truck pulled up behind them and they heard shots. Gastelum said the victim, while driving, said he had been hit and immediately drove to UAMS to be treated.

Police located three gunshot holes in the vehicle's trunk, toward the driver's side, another hole in the passenger side taillight, and a third at the bottom left side of the rear bumper. Police found six shell casings in the listed area, according to the report.

42-year-old man

stabbed in chest

Little Rock police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Sunday night in which 42-year-old Frankie Varner was left bleeding from the left side of his chest.

The report says that when police responded to the area of Dorchester Drive around 10:30 p.m., another individual was in the doorway of the residence saying that Varner needed help. Officers called for medical treatment at that time and had the victim transported to a local hospital.

A person at the scene told police he was outside when he heard a loud disturbance inside the home. He said he then watched four people run from the residence and into the woods.

Police gathered information before visiting the victim at the hospital. Varner gave a vague description of the residence for one of the suspects, according to the report.

Officers could not correctly locate the suspect's residence. The report described Varner's injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police investigate

theft at gunpoint

Little Rock Police are investigating an incident involving a 27-year-old male who says he was robbed at gunpoint on Oct. 20.

Alan Brown told police that a firearm, valued between $300 and $400, had been stolen after two suspects held him at gunpoint while at his friend's girlfriend's house. The report said Brown believes his brother, Fred Kidd, had called someone to rob him after an argument between the two of them.

Brown also told officers that he is not actually related to Kidd – who is currently in jail – but that he calls him "brother."

The incident report says the victim was standing outside near Center Street when an unknown suspect placed a firearm against his head and said, "Go get the gun." Brown said he searched a vehicle for the gun but could not find it.

A second suspect then searched the residence before locating the firearm.

Brown says the firearm belonged to another friend. Police told the 27-year-old to gather the serial number for the stolen weapon and contact detectives to update the information as the investigation continues.