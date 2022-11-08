Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Roman Reyes, 48, of 2704 Toni Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and distribution of controlled substance near certain facilities. Reyes was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Arkansas State Police

• Demarcus Ireland, 24, of 1519 Marshall St. in Little Rock, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Ireland was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Bella Vista

• Miles Bassett, 45, of 3 Longdon Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Bassett was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Eugene Koetting, 60, of 2281 Missouri 100 in Labadie, Mo., was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Koetting was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Tarteus Winson, 34, of 580 E. Randall Wobbe Lane in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Winson was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Uriel Nava, 22, of 1704 S.E. Moberly Manor Drive, No. 15 in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering and false imprisonment. Nava was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Vernie Welch Jr., 38, of 1040 Sunflower St. in Centerton, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Welch was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Peyton Keeth, 27, of 554 S. Buchanan Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Keeth was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Keith Gates, 19, of 1030 S. Hollywood Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Gates was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Rogers

• Kenneth Elder, 58, of 1016 W. Holly St. in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery. Elder was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Nha Le, 34, of 810 N. Sentry Drive in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Le was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Daniel Lairsey, 26, of 1501 Boston St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Saturday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Lairsey was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Angel Cedario, 18, of 1008 Mayes Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to manufacture, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and distribution of controlled substance near certain facilities. Cedario was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Marice Prater, 46, of 117 W. Louisiana St. in Marianna, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Prater was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.