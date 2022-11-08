NWA outdoor briefs

Hikers explore two trails

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Thursday along the Elk River Hiking Trail near Independence, Kan. The hike is 6 miles out and back. The drive to get there is approximately two hours, 20 minutes from Bella Vista.

The club will hike Nov. 16 on the Ozark Highlands Trail from the Morgan Fields trailhead to Hare Mountain, the highest point on the Ozark Highlands Trail. This is a 5-mile out and back hike.

Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Catch, release trout

Catch and release trout fishing season opens Friday at Roaring River State Park southeast of Cassville, Mo.

Anglers may use flies only. All trout must be released immediately. Anglers must carry a Missouri fishing license and annual trout permit. Fishing is allowed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Feb. 13.

Astronomers show planets, galaxies

Three meteor showers, two planets and fall constellations will highlight a free astronomy night Saturday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Astronomers with the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will host the evening starting at 4:30 p.m. with a talk about light pollution. Night sky viewing starts at 5:30 p.m. High quality telescopes will be set up, but people may bring their own telescopes and binoculars. They should also bring a flashlight with a red balloon or red cloth cover and a folding chair.

Three meteor showers will occur that evening. Saturn and Jupiter will also be seen along with constellations and galaxies. The program is recommended for ages 8 and older.

Walk through Fayetteville

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk Saturday in Fayetteville along scenic trails in the Kessler Mountain Regional Park area.

Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Walgreen's, 2964 Martin Luther King Blvd., in Fayetteville. There is a short drive to the start point at Cato Springs Trail where walkers may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer route.

Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 per year prorated $1 per month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call 479-381-9366.

Eagle cruises set sail

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers pontoon boat cruises to see bald eagles on Beaver Lake. Trips set sail Saturdays and Sundays through February. Extra dates have been added in December during the Christmas season on Dec. 23 and Dec. 27-31.

Cost is $15 plus tax for adults or $7.50 plus tax for children ages 6-12. Trips depart at 3 p.m. from Rocky Branch Marina. Advance reservations are required and are made through the park by calling the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Trails close temporarily

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed for limited permit deer hunts on certain days in November, December and January. Trails will be closed Nov. 16-20, Dec. 7-11 and Jan. 7-8. Closed trails include Hidden Diversity Multiuse Trail, Wolf Den Loop and Karst Loop, Shaddox Hollow, Sinking Stream and Pigeon Roost.

At 12,000 acres, Hobbs is Arkansas' largest state park and the only Arkansas state park that allows hunting.



