NWADG PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Jenkins, Wright accumulate huge chunks of yardage

Rushing for 356 yards is a good night's work for any football team, at any level.

But 356 yards from one player?

That's the phenomenal night Jacob Jenkins had last Thursday when he rushed for 356 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Rogers Heritage at Gates Stadium. Jenkins averaged 14 yards per game on 25 attempts and scored on touchdown runs of 22 and 65 yards.

"I felt like a horse out of the gates," Jenkins said of his second touchdown run. "I finally broke one, and it just felt good. It was a good experience to have. Running the ball, I kept communicating to the line what I wanted from them, and they were just able to pursue that and get it done."

For his effort, Jenkins in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for teams in Northwest Arkansas. Landon Wright of Ozark is the NWADG Player of the Week for teams in the River Valley.

Jenkins is a junior and a workhorse at running back for the Mounties, who piled up 455 yards and scored all seven of their touchdowns on the ground against Rogers Heritage. Jenkins' outburst is the most in school history since Bryan Grigsby ran for 446 yards and five touchdowns in 2014 season-opener against Siloam Springs.

"He plays hard, he works hard, he does everything the right way," Rogers coach Chad Harbison said. "So it's nice to see him get the reward on a [Thursday] night."

His 356 yards rushing ties the 7A-West Conference record originally set by Deandre Murray (26-356, 3 TDs) of Springdale against Van Buren in 2012 and duplicated by Jay Burns (18-356, 2 TDs) of Springdale Har-Ber against Rogers in 2018.

The win secured a No. 4 seed for Rogers (8-2), which will host Fort Smith Northside Friday in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs.

Wright rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-21 win over Huntsville. The senior quarterback scored on runs of 24, 31, and 60 yards and completed 6 of 8 passes for 102 yards.

"(Wright) does a real good job with the read option for us," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "He's thrown for over 1,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards. I'm super proud of him. He's a great leader."

The win secured the No. 2 seed from the 4A-1 Conference for the Hillbillies (7-3), who'll host Mena Friday in a first round game.

TOP PERFORMERS

JOSH FICKLIN, Bentonville, 34-205 rushing, 3 TD

DRAKE LINDSEY, Fayetteville, 31-41 415 passing, 5 TD

KAYLON McKINNEY, Fayetteville, 15-217 receiving, 3 TD

SLADE DEAN, Elkins, 20-22 337 passing, 4 TD

JUSIAH BETTENCOURT, Elkins, 7-133 receiving, 3 TD

McLEAN MOODY, Fort Smith Northside, 10-13 183 passing, 4 TD



