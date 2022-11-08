Off the WIre

FOOTBALL

S. Florida fires Scott

South Florida Coach Jeff Scott was fired Sunday, one day after his team gave up 621 yards of offense in a 54-28 loss to Temple that dropped him to 4-26 at the school.Special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season. South Florida is 1-8 this season, 0-5 in the American Athletic Conference. "I would like to thank our players, coaches and staff members for all their hard work during my time as the head coach at USF," Scott said. "I will miss this team and will do anything in my power to help them in the future. I am disappointed that our hard work didn't translate to more success on the field, but I am confident that we have set a new foundation." Scott joined USF after serving five years as the co-offensive coordinator at Clemson, which went 70-5 over the stretch. Defensive coordinator Bob Shoop was also fired. Co-defensive coordinator Ernie Sims will take over for Shoop.

Auburn tackle out for season

Auburn right tackle Austin Troxell is out for the season with a knee injury. Interim coach Carnell Williams said Troxell was scheduled to have surgery on Monday for an injury sustained in Saturday's overtime loss to Mississippi State. The sixth-year senior played in 40 games in his Auburn career. "I have a very soft spot for guys who get injured because my career was full of them," said Williams, a former Auburn and NFL running back. "I feel for that young man because he has given a lot to this program. "Man, he's an Auburn man through and through. I'm proud of that young man. I personally hurt for him. I know how he feels, but that young man, he's going to be OK." Brenden Coffey is listed as the starter at right tackle for Saturday night's game against Texas A&M.

BASKETBALL

Young misses Bucks game

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was unable to play Monday against Milwaukee because of right shin soreness. Young, a two-time All-Star, was hurt during Atlanta's overtime win over New Orleans on Saturday. He ranks ninth in the NBA with 28.2 points per game and is third in assists, averaging 9.4. Young led the NBA in total points and total assists last season. He ranks eighth in league history with at least 30 points and 10 assists in 53 games and has 101 games with at least 30 points.

BASEBALL

SS's option picked up

The Chicago White Sox have picked up Tim Anderson's $12.5 million option for the 2023 season and declined their $5.5 million option on infielder Josh Harrison. The White Sox announced the moves on Monday. Harrison is owed a $1.5 million buyout and becomes a free agent. The 29-year-old Anderson hit .301 with 6 homers, 25 RBI and 13 steals in 79 games in his seventh big league season. He was the starting shortstop for the American League in the All-Star Game in July. Anderson missed the end of the season after he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 9 with a middle finger injury on his left hand. Anderson was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He agreed to a $25 million, six-year contract in March 2017 that also includes a $14 million club option for 2024. The 35-year-old Harrison batted .256 with 7 homers and 27 RBI in 119 games this season. He finalized a $5.5 million, one-year contract with the White Sox in March.

Draft lottery details set

As soon as general managers started arriving in Las Vegas for their annual meetings, Major League Baseball set some odds -- for its first amateur draft lottery. MLB said Monday the lottery will take place on Dec. 6 at the winter meetings in San Diego, determining the top six picks next summer. Under the agreement in March that ended the 99-day lockout, the lottery includes teams that failed to reach the postseason and didn't forfeit their first-round pick, such as for signing a qualified free agent. Washington, Oakland and Pittsburgh, which each lost 100 or more games, have the best odds of getting the top pick at 16.5%. Pittsburgh and Cincinnati both went 62-100 but the Pirates were slotted third because they had a worse record that the Reds in 2021. The players association pushed for the lottery to discourage teams from trying to get the top pick. The Houston Astros lost 324 games from 2011-13, earning the top pick in three straight years, and went 70-92 in 2014, part of a rebuilding that led to four World Series appearances from 2017-22, including titles in 2017 and this year. Players the Astros selected high in the draft included shortstop Carlos Correa (first pick in 2012), pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (41st pick in 2012), third baseman Alex Bregman (second overall pick in 2015) and outfielder Kyle Tucker (fifth overall pick in 2015). Among other teams in the lottery, Cincinnati has a 13.2% chance, followed by Kansas City (10%), Detroit (7.5%), Texas (5.5%), Colorado (3.9%), Miami (2.7%), the Los Angeles Angels (1.85%), Arizona (1.4%), the Chicago Cubs (1.1%), Minnesota (0.9%), Boston (0.8%), the Chicago White Sox (0.6%), San Francisco (0.5%), Baltimore (0.4%) and Milwaukee (0.2%).

Rockies name hitting coach

The Colorado Rockies have brought in Hensley Meulens to serve as hitting coach after back-to-back subpar seasons at the plate. Meulens was an assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees in 2022. He will be counted on to revamp a Rockies lineup that hit .254 last season, the second-lowest mark behind only the 2021 squad (.249). Meulens takes over for Dave Magadan. In addition, the Rockies announced Monday they added Warren Schaeffer to the coaching staff as the third base/infield coach. Schaeffer served as the manager of the Class AAA Albuquerque Isotopes from 2020-22, along with being the team's third-base coach and infield instructor. Schaeffer steps in for Stu Cole. Meulens was part of the San Francisco Giants when they won three World Series titles, serving as hitting coach (2010-17) and bench coach (2018-19). He became the bench coach for the New York Mets in 2020.