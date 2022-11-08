100 years ago

Nov. 8, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- The habits of spiders and the effect of their poisons was the subject of a talk by Dr. W.J. Baerg of the entomology department of the University of Arkansas. Dr.Baerg recently achieved national recognition because of his experiments with tarantulas, allowing the repugnant insects to bite his hands several times to test their poisons on the human body. Tarantula bites are said to be deadly, but Dr.Baerg has disproved this popular conception.

50 years ago

Nov. 8, 1972

ROGERS -- A couple, both 22 and of California, were charged with robbery of branch of the Farmers and Merchants Bank of Rogers. Authorities said the two were accused [taking] about $25,000 from the branch at gunpoint Monday. They were captured less than a block from the bank and the money was recovered. The two carried a California drivers license but their hometown was not immediately determined. Both were jailed at Rogers.

25 years ago

Nov. 8, 1997

• President Clinton chose to house his legacy along the Arkansas River in Little Rock. A spokesman for Clinton announced that the president picked a site east of Interstate 30 and a few blocks from the River Market District, a cultural and entertainment area that has been the city's focus in recent years for downtown redevelopment.

10 years ago

Nov. 8, 2012

CONWAY -- A single engine plane crashed at the Conway Municipal Airport on Wednesday, critically injuring the pilot, authorities said. The pilot and the only one in the plane was a man from Oxford, Miss., said LaTresha Woodruff, spokesman for the Conway Police Department. Witnesses told authorities that the plane crashed about noon after the pilot took off from the airport, Woodruff said. "That's when he apparently had engine trouble and turned back to go to the airport," she said. The plane struck some trees and a fence before it landed, smashing into a truck. The pilot was flown to UAMS in Little Rock, where he was in critical condition. No one else was hurt.