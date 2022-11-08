Pelosi: Attack affects decision whether to go

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the brutal attack on her husband will affect her decision on whether to remain in Congress after the midterm election, as she called on Republicans to stop the misinformation that is fueling political violence and urged Americans to "vote to defend our democracy."

In a wide-ranging CNN interview, the Democratic leader did not disclose her future plans if the party loses the House majority; many believe that in that case Pelosi and others will step down. Known for her stiff resolve, Pelosi's voice cracked with emotion and she acknowledged she was "close to tears" as she described the trauma of the attack on her 82-year-old husband and the sadness she felt for the country.

"I'm sad because of my husband, but I'm also sad for our country," Pelosi said.

"I just want people to vote, and we will respect the outcome of the election, and I would hope that the other side would do that as well," she said.

Pelosi was speaking for the first time publicly on the eve of elections as the Democrats are struggling, against a surge of Republican enthusiasm, to keep control of Congress at a time of rising threats of violence against lawmakers and concerns over the U.S. election.

Asked whether she had made a decision on whether or not to remain in Congress, Pelosi, who rarely publicly discusses her future, would only disclose that the attack on her husband had an impact on her thinking.

"I have to say my decision will be affected about what happened in the last week or two," Pelosi said on CNN.

Pelosi's husband, Paul, was bludgeoned 11 days before the election by an intruder authorities said broke into the family's San Francisco and was looking for the speaker before striking him in the head with a hammer at least once. The intruder told police he wanted to talk to Speaker Pelosi and would "break her kneecaps" as a lesson to other Democrats. Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull and other injuries in what authorities said was an intentional political attack.

Pelosi said she was sleeping at her apartment in Washington, D.C., having just returned from San Francisco, when there was a "bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," on her door. It was about 5 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 28.

"We didn't even know where he was or what his condition was," Pelosi said, in excerpts of the interview. "We just knew there was an assault on him in our home."

David DePape, 42, is being held without bail in San Francisco after entering a not guilty plea to attempted murder and other charges in San Francisco. He also faces federal charges of attempted kidnapping of an elected official.

DePape told police he wanted to kidnap the speaker of the House and threatened to injure her "to show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is escorted to a vehicle outside of her home in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

