Plant student at UAPB finishes paid internship

John Mitchell, a graduate student at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, recently completed a paid internship that led to a job with the agency.

He was an intern with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service.

For 10 weeks, he worked firsthand with ARS scientists based at the Dale Bumpers National Rice Research Center at Stuttgart.

Because of his work during the internship, he is now employed with the organization.

He is working part-time as a biological science aide who helps with various projects.

Mitchell is majoring in agriculture regulations, with a concentration in plant sciences.

He is a native of Fordyce, who hopes to become a geneticist/plant breeder.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture business from UAPB in Spring 2022.

He decided to sign up for the internship program because he wanted to work in an environment that provides cutting-edge research funded by the government.

"Interning with DBNRRC made me feel like I was a part of something bigger than myself," said Mitchell.

"Everything that is done at DBNRRC is making a difference in the world.

I'm happy to help with that."

During the internship, Mitchell's responsibilities varied.

He worked with agronomists, pathologists and geneticists.

He said he did greenhouse sampling, measured abiotic stress, checked leaf temperatures, and collected data from sensors that show the temperature and soil moisture of fields and plants.

Jeremy Edwards, DBNRRC research geneticist, said because Mitchell did so well in his internship position, the organization offered him a paid, part-time position.

"The work John is currently doing will help him with his thesis research for his master's degree," said Edwards.

"We're hoping that John is going to be a great future leader in the rice research community."

Jai Rohila, DBNRRC research agronomist, said it was a pleasure working with Mitchell.

"He is a very quick learner and a wonderful co-worker.

He works well independently, but he's also a great team player," said Rohila.

Mitchell said the most enjoyable part of his experience is working with the plants.

"I have a 'green thumb'," said Mitchell.

"I have a garden and I grow the best tomatoes."

Mitchell advises that undergraduate students take advantage of internship opportunities.

"The internship opportunities will help students decide their future," said Mitchell.

"Through the opportunities, you will find your passion.

I studied agriculture business, crop insurance and other Extension careers before I realized how much I really love working with plants."

Sathish Ponniah, associate professor at UAPB, is very excited that Mitchell is employed with DBNRRC.

"Since he is working with DBNRRC, he will learn their advanced phenotyping techniques in rice and teach me about them.

I am happy to partner with the organization and share my expertise as well. We plan to continue the internship with DBNRRC in the coming years," Ponniah said.

Nina Lyon-Bennett, assistant dean for academics for SAFHS, said Mitchell's accomplishments mark the beginning of an undergraduate internship program that will provide UAPB students with professional work experience year-to-year. The goal is to provide undergraduate students with hands-on research experience that helps them to apply textbook knowledge learned in the classroom to real-world experiential learning opportunities.

Alicia Dorn is the Communications Director at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.