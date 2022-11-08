Republicans seek to toss early votes

Republican officials and candidates in at least three battleground states are pushing to disqualify thousands of mail ballots after urging their own supporters to vote on Election Day, in what critics are calling a concerted attempt at partisan voter suppression.

In Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court has agreed with the Republican National Committee that election officials should not count ballots on which the voter neglected to put a date on the outer envelope -- even in cases when the ballots arrive before Election Day. Thousands of ballots have been set aside as a result, enough to swing a close race.

In Michigan, Kristina Karamo, the Republican nominee for secretary of state, sued the top election official in Detroit last month, seeking to toss absentee ballots not cast in person with an ID, even though that runs contrary to state requirements. When asked in a recent court hearing, Karamo's lawyer declined to say why the suit targets Detroit, a heavily Democratic, majority-Black city, and not the entire state.

And in Wisconsin, Republicans won a court ruling that will prevent some mail ballots from being counted when the required witness address is not complete.

Experts say the litigation -- which could significantly affect today's vote -- represents a parallel strategy of suing to disqualify mail ballots based on technicalities. While the rejections may have some basis in state law, experts say they appear to go against a principle, enshrined in federal law, of not disenfranchising voters for minor errors.

The suits coincide with a systematic attempt by Republicans -- led by former President Donald Trump -- to persuade GOP voters to cast their ballots only on Election Day. Critics argue that the overall purpose is to separate Republicans and Democrats by method of voting and then to use lawsuits to void mail ballots that are disproportionately Democratic.

"They're looking for every advantage they can get, and they've calculated that this is a way that they can win more seats," said Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for Common Cause, a nonpartisan democracy advocacy organization. "Research has shown that absentee ballots are more likely to be discarded if they are voted by young people and people of color, which are not generally seen as the Republican base."

Albert said legal battles over mail ballot eligibility have the potential to delay results and even change outcomes. In some cases, the disputes could wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The potential for chaos is especially high in Pennsylvania, where the legal fight is ongoing and could influence or postpone the outcome in some of the state's tightest races, including a contest that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Emma Vaughn said in a statement that the committee sued in Pennsylvania "because we are simply asking for counties to follow the state law, which by the way, dozens of Democrats supported."

"We look forward to continuing our legal actions to ensure that elections are administered in accordance with this bipartisan rule of law," Vaughn added.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, issued a statement Sunday night in which he asserted that "no voter should be disenfranchised simply because they made a minor error in filling out their ballot."

"This was not a controversial concept in our country or our commonwealth until recently, with the rise of the Big Lie and the efforts to spread mis- and disinformation in the days leading up to the general election," Wolf continued. "I urge counties to continue to ensure that every vote counts."

Voting rights groups and others have launched a sprawling volunteer-run effort to notify voters across Pennsylvania whose ballots had been rejected and needed to be fixed or replaced. At least 7,000 such ballots have been rejected statewide for a variety of reasons, including the missing date, according to data compiled by the Pennsylvania Department of State. Activists said the figure is probably much higher because many counties have refused to publish the information.

Election officials are braced for a repeat of a protracted standoff following Pennsylvania's May primary between state officials and three counties -- Berks, Fayette and Lancaster -- that refused to include undated ballots in their certified results.

Wolf's administration sued those counties in July to force them to include the ballots, the majority of which were cast by Democrats, court records show. In August, a state judge ordered the counties to include "all lawfully cast ballots," including those with missing dates, in their certified results.

Republicans then successfully persuaded the state Supreme Court to reverse that policy for the general election in a decision released last week. The state court deadlocked on whether rejecting the ballots was a violation of voters' federal civil rights.

Common Cause and others quickly filed a federal suit seeking to overturn the state court ruling on the grounds that rejecting ballots over a technical error violates the Civil Rights Act.

The date printed on the envelope of a mail ballot is a "meaningless technicality" that has no bearing on officials' ability to judge whether the ballot has been cast on time by a qualified voter, the complaint says. The case is pending.

The date requirement originated when Pennsylvania allowed certain ballots to arrive after Election Day so long as the voter attested to casting it by the date of the election. Now, ballots must be received by Election Day.

The federal courts have already weighed in on the issue: This year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit found that not counting undated mail ballots is a violation of federal civil rights law. However, the U.S. Supreme Court injected uncertainty into the issue by vacating that decision and instructing that the case be dismissed as moot because the election in question had already passed.

Republicans filed a separate lawsuit this year to block counties from notifying voters who neglected to date their ballots to give them the chance to fix them. The effort failed, but counties may choose whether to do so, meaning not all voters will be given the opportunity.

Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, including gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have been vocal in urging supporters to cast ballots on Election Day, not by mail.

Jeff Mandell, a Democratic election lawyer in Wisconsin, said there has been less of a coordinated effort in that state to steer Republicans toward Election Day, although Trump made that pitch at an appearance this year.

Under Wisconsin law, an absentee voter must find a witness -- usually a spouse, relative or friend -- to attest that the voter legally completed the ballot. The witness must sign the ballot envelope and provide an address.

Republicans successfully sued this year to toss guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission allowing local election officials to fill in incomplete witness addresses on ballots.

A Michigan judge on Monday dismissed the lawsuit by Karamo, the GOP secretary of state nominee, in a strongly worded opinion.

"Plaintiffs' failure to produce any evidence that the procedures for this Nov. 8 election violate state or federal election law demonizes the Detroit City Clerk, her office staff, and the 1,200 volunteers working this election," wrote state Circuit Court Judge Timothy M. Kenny.

DEADLINE IN GEORGIA

A judge on Monday agreed to extend the deadline to return absentee ballots for voters in a suburban Atlanta county who didn't receive their ballots because election officials failed to mail them.

Some of the voters filed a lawsuit Sunday seeking the extension after election officials in Cobb County acknowledged Friday that the county failed to mail out more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who had requested them. County elections director Janine Eveler wrote in an email to the county election board that because of staff error, ballots were never created nor sent on two days last month, the lawsuit says.

"We know it wasn't the voters' fault, we know it wasn't the post office's fault," said Daniel White, an attorney for the elections office, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "This was an administrative error."

As a result of the error, 1,036 voters never received the ballots they requested. State election data shows that about 250 of them had voted in person during early voting. But the lawsuit said many of those whose ballots weren't sent may not be able to vote without action by the court.

Election officials agreed to the lawsuit's demands that the deadline to return ballots be extended and that the voters be contacted and sent an absentee ballot by overnight mail.

During the three weeks of early voting that precede Election Day, election officials were supposed to send out ballots within three days of receiving a request. Voters then have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return their ballots.

NASHVILLE VOTING ERROR

More than 430 voters cast ballots in the wrong race in early voting in Nashville, a left-leaning city that Republicans carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat.

The amount is a stark jump from the initial number that the Davidson County Election Commission provided last week, when officials said the problem was contained to just 212 miscast ballots. Election administrator Jeff Roberts said Monday that the initial amount did not take into account the final three days of early voting, which ended last Thursday. He also provided a list of the affected voters.

The new number places yet another level of scrutiny around Nashville's voting system, which has faced criticism after The Associated Press reported that voters were being given ballots for incorrect congressional and statehouse races. The problem involves precincts that were split during the GOP-led redistricting process, which resulted in Nashville being divided into three congressional districts.

Shortly after the AP's report last Tuesday, Roberts said his office had worked throughout the night to fix the problem and that voters would receive the correct ballot by Election Day today.

On Friday, however, officials reversed course, saying there was still a risk of an unknown number of voters receiving the wrong ballot.

Under an agreement sparked by a lawsuit filed Friday, voters now may be able to enter a provisional ballot today at the county election office if they submitted an incorrect ballot during the early voting period. Those provisional ballots will only be opened if the election is contested.

Meanwhile, voters who believe they are given the wrong ballot on a voting machine today will also be given a chance to use a special paper ballot at their assigned polling places.

Voters whose districts were correctly assigned will cast their ballots on voting machines at their regular polling places.

HAND COUNT BLOCKED

A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand count of ballots from the current election -- a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy.

The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley came after a full-day hearing on Friday during which opponents presented their case and called witnesses. An appeal of the judge's decision is likely.

McGinley said the county board of supervisors overstepped its legal authority by ordering the county recorder to count all the ballots cast in the election that concludes today rather than the small sample required by state law.

The opponents who sued to stop the proposed hand count -- a group called the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans -- argued that state law only allows a small hand count of early ballots to ensure the counting machines are accurate. Group members argued that a last-minute change would create chaos and potentially delay certification of the election results. Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra also opposed the plan for the expanded count and testified about how it could delay results and imperil ballot security.

The lawsuit only challenged a full hand-count of an estimated 30,000 early ballots, but the ruling went further by blocking hand-counts of both the early ballots and those cast on Election Day.

McGinley wrote that state election laws lay out a detailed procedure for randomly choosing which Election Day ballots are chosen for the standard hand-count.

"This entire process would be rendered superfluous if the court were to construe (that section) to initially select 100% of the precinct ballots as its starting point," the judge wrote. "Because the statute does not permit elections officials to begin the precinct hand-count by counting all ballots cast, the Board's requirement that elections officials do so here is unlawful."

Information for this article was contributed by Amy Gardner, Emma Brown, Tom Hamburger and Patrick Marley of the Washington Post and by Kimberlee Kruesi, Jonathan Mattise, Bob Christie and staff writers of The Associated Press.