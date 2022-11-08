Rutledge takes Arkansas lieutenant governor’s race

Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday defeated Democratic rival Kelly Krout and Libertarian opponent Frank Gilbert for lieutenant governor.

Rutledge, 46, became the first woman elected as Arkansas’ lieutenant governor, the state's second-ranking elected post. She has served as the state’s attorney general since 2015.

Her victory combined with Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders' gubernatorial victory marks the first time in U.S. history that women have been elected governor and lieutenant governor, according to Chelsea Hill, data services manager for the Center for American Women and Politics at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers-New Brunswick.

Women also were running on a ticket in the same party for governor and lieutenant governor in Massachusetts and Ohio, and women of the same party were running separately for governor and lieutenant governor in Oklahoma and Arkansas, according to Hill. In Rhode Island, women of different parties were running for governor and lieutenant governor.

The lieutenant governor presides over the 35-member Senate with a tie-breaking vote and would serve as governor if the state’s chief executive is impeached, removed from office, dies or is otherwise unable to discharge the office’s duties.