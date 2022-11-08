Squatters’ paradise

Unlike the electric vehicles Californians can't afford to charge, a little common sense might go a long way at Stanford University.

In Palo Alto, where book smarts float in the Pacific breeze like pollen, street smarts apparently are in high demand. An Alabama man pretending to be a student finally was escorted off campus by school authorities after he had been living on campus--squatting, essentially--for 10 months.

During this time, the young man dated a Stanford student and had convinced his parents that he was a student there, news reports tell us. He made money trading crypto and playing competitive poker.

(If a screenplay isn't being written, Hollywood has further failed us. Vince Vaughn comes immediately to mind.)

The man in question told the Stanford Daily student newspaper that he couldn't say why he chose the faux student life. When asked what he did around campus to fill his time, he said he was "just living the normal Stanford life, meeting people, socializing, as you do in college."

But really, isn't that all any of us can hope to do? He migrated through five different dorms, living in the basement, and as suspicions were aroused, spun some creative tall tales to alleviate concern, the paper reports.

He was escorted off campus "for good" on Oct. 27 after school police were able to locate him and serve a fifth "stay-away" order, five being required for actual removal.

Some school officials were aware of the situation. A school spokesman told The San Francisco Chronicle that staff in individual dorms were notified of the outsider, but "there were no broad communications about him to all Stanford residences."

We're sure the full story behind the man's tenure on the campus remains to be told, and we eagerly await the movie. Whether it stars Mr. Vaughn or not. But for the Harvard of the West, for one of the world's six higher-education super brands, some common sense might go a long way next time.

Because although this particular story didn't turn out tragic, who's to say it couldn't have? When we send our kids to school--whether elementary or college--we expect a certain amount of security to be provided. Can just anybody walk onto a college campus and take up living in a dorm? Aren't there locks on the doors? This particular story might have caused a few chuckles among newspaper readers, but a different person could have caused serious trouble. And the college could have opened itself to serious liability.

On the bright side, Stanford now can add a new accolade to its institutional curriculum vitae: Squatters' Paradise.