Store closure saddens

Three weeks ago, we were informed that Super 1 Foods on East Harding Avenue would be closing.

Upon hearing the news, I was shocked and heartbroken.

For any community, it's saddening when a major grocery store closes one of its locations. But this loss is uniquely painful because of what this store has meant to longstanding customers in east Pine Bluff and surrounding communities.

For more than 40 years, I have counted myself among its regular customers.

It has never stopped being my neighborhood grocery store, through every name change and new operator.

Like many people, it's ingrained in some of my fondest life memories.

It has supplied countless family dinners, where we've gathered around the table to laugh, share our day and be together.

During holidays, it has equipped us to feed and host loved ones and create beautiful memories.

It's been there on many evenings whether I've needed to make a quick stop after work, pick up medication or shop for household supplies.

I know that my family is not alone in having depended on this store.

It has been there for countless customers, especially those on the east side, many of whom are pedestrians who do not have transportation and often travel there by walking.

In fact, it's often been a place where we can encounter one another as neighbors to share words and stay connected.

This is especially true on Sunday afternoons, when we have flocked there after church and other weekend engagements.

Furthermore, the closure of this store not only represents a change for the community, it also removes a critical food source for residents in Altheimer, Wabbaseka, Ladd, Tamo, Grady and other outlying communities.

With all of this in mind, when we heard of the pending closure, the City was committed to doing everything possible to keep the store open.

We communicated with Super 1 Foods on several occasions about reversing its decision. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, along with outpouring support from the community for the store to remain open, we were informed that a reversal will not be feasible.

We are grateful for every person who called, emailed and messaged us to support Super 1 remaining open on East Harding.

Even more, we appreciate the dedicated Super 1 employees who have worked at this location to serve the people of our community and beyond.

And to everyone who is saddened and affected by this closure, we understand your concerns because we share many of them.

Nevertheless, although we are disappointed, we know that new opportunities await.

The City is working to recruit a new grocery store to the area, particularly a full-service enterprise that includes a deli and pharmacy.

We're encouraged by the potential for quality prospects, and we're confident that a new grocery store will be forthcoming.

This closure does not mark the end of grocery store shopping on the east side of the community.

It marks a change that shall bring a positive new beginning.

I look forward to meeting fellow shoppers again soon at whatever grocery store is established in the area.

Shirley Washington is the mayor of Pine Bluff.