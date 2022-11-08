Super Quiz: Baby

1. A party at which gifts are given to a woman who is pregnant.

2. A small grand piano.

3. Two-word term for the larger than expected generation born shortly after World War II.

4. In this song, Eartha Kitt sang, "I want a yacht and really that's not a lot."

5. A style of women's dress.

6. Nickname of bank robber George Nelson.

7. Eight-word phrase meaning don't discard the favorable along with the unfavorable.

8. A 2004 sports film starring Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman and Hilary Swank.

9. A nocturnal African primate also called a galago.

ANSWERS

1. Baby shower

2. Baby grand

3. Baby boomers

4. "Santa Baby"

5. Babydoll

6. "Baby Face Nelson"

7. Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater.

8. "Million Dollar Baby"

9. Bush baby