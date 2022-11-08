The big day

Issue 1: Against. Some of us thought the Arkansas Legislature was supposed to be a part-time job. Lawmakers were supposed to have part-time gigs and the rest of us were supposed to have part-time headaches. All of that could be threatened by Issue 1 on your ballot today, which would allow the Ledge to call itself into session. Let's not.

Issue 2: For. This would amend the state constitution to make it a little more difficult to amend it. When amendments and proposals and ballot initiatives are submitted to voters now, a simple majority can make big changes. This issue would require at least 60 percent of the people vote for the changes. And it should be more difficult to change the state's constitution.

Issue 3: Against. Some folks call this the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment." But we don't see how it improves on the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, which already guarantees religious freedom across the whole country. When in doubt, vote no.

Issue 4: Against. This would legalize recreational marijuana. No matter what you see on the TV commercials, doping up Arkansas would be bad for business. Which may be why the state chamber is agin.

That outfit came out with an email that brought up a couple of other points we hadn't thought about: The wording of this issue allows marijuana stores next to playgrounds and drug rehab facilities, and other places frequented by the vulnerable. And this monopoly that will be baked into the state constitution (emphasis on baked) doesn't have residency requirements, so who-knows-who can come from who-knows-where to farm out the buzz. No thanks!

As for the candidates, this year the quality can be found in both major political parties:

Senator: John Boozman. The state's senior United States senator may be best known for his simple service to the people. Although we're sure sometimes there's nothing simple about it.

U.S. representative, Second District: French Hill. If Congress is ever going to implement policies that take on inflation, record debt, the yearly deficit, bogus budgets, difficult trade deals, etc., it's going to need more U.S. representatives like French Hill.

U.S. representative, Fourth District: Bruce Westerman. He's a fine example of behind-the-scenes effectiveness in Congress.

Lieutenant governor: Leslie Rutledge. She's put together a long and impressive record as attorney general. She deserves the promotion.

Attorney general: Tim Griffin. Not only are his political ideas in line with most Arkansans, he understands the workings of government and legal action.

Treasurer: Pam Whitaker. She has the best résumé for the job. Taxpayers should trust her with our money.

Secretary of state: John Thurston. In the two big jobs for this office--elections and security of the Capitol grounds--he has shown he's the choice because of his work these last two years.

Governor of Arkansas: Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She has the right policy ideas.

Mayor of Little Rock: Steve Landers. It's time for a change at City Hall.

Little Rock director, Ward 1: Virgil Miller Jr.

Little Rock director, Ward 5: Lance Hines

Little Rock director, Ward 6: Doris Wright because of her experience in office. But don't sleep on Andrea Lewis, who's going to be around public life for a long time.

In legislative races:

Clarke Tucker in the state Senate District 14 race.

Mark Johnson in the state Senate District 17 race.

Karilyn Brown in the state House District 67 race.

Carlton Wing in the state House District 70 race.

Brandon Achor in the state House District 71 race.

Andrew Collins in the state House District 73 race.

Heather Turchi in the state House District 75 race.

Julie Mayberry in the state House District 92 race.