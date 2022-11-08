Top regulator riles Europe bank execs

European bank executives are expressing increasing frustration with what they see as excessive interference and unreasonable demands from the region's top financial regulator.

Bankers are now becoming more vociferous about a raft of long-held irritations with the European Central Bank's oversight arm, led by Andrea Enria. Issues include day-to-day gripes, such as burdensome data demands, but also more significant debates over lenders' freedom to pay out dividends and bonuses, as well as the level of intrusion that supervision warrants, according to executives familiar with the matter.

With dissatisfaction rising, Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, chairman of France's Societe Generale SA and a former European Central Bank executive board member, wrote to the central bank in October to protest against officials' requests to be present in bank board meetings, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. He argued that the practice damages the effectiveness of the management discussions.

"To my knowledge, no other authority in the major advanced economies attends board meetings and committees in its supervisory activity," he wrote. "Not the Federal Reserve, nor the Bank of England, the Swiss national bank nor Finma. Some European supervisors have adopted such practice in the past, with apparently very little benefit and serious concerns raised by the supervised entities."

After almost a decade of oversight from the European Central Bank, which set up the Single Supervisory Mechanism as part of the region's response to the sovereign debt crisis, banks weathered the covid-19 pandemic era largely unscathed, thanks to better capitalization and significant government backstops. And while the industry also ultimately benefited from years of European Central Bank pressure to reduce bad loans and improve risk management, bankers argue that it is now going too far.

While banks and their supervisors often have frictions, the latest come amid European Central Bank calls to prepare for the high level of oncoming risk in the economy. In September, the European Systemic Risk Board issued an official warning on vulnerabilities in the financial system amid spiking energy prices and surging inflation.

Officials have also been proved prescient in their warnings in recent years about the risks mounting in the business of leveraged lending, as global banks have racked up billions of dollars in mark-to-market losses from that area over the past six months.

On Friday, Enria warned in a presentation that while lenders' balance sheets are generally sound, risks are building in a number of areas including the residential real estate market amid rising interest rates.

The Single Supervisory Mechanism "was created to foster the safety and soundness of the banking sector, and we are committed to fulfilling this mandate and assessing the banks against very high standards," an European Central Bank spokesman said in a statement. "We have always been and remain open to dialog about the efficiency and effectiveness of our supervisory processes."

In the letter, addressed to Ramon Quintana, a director general at the European Central Bank, Bini Smaghi said he had called for a meeting with Enria and the chairs of other major European lenders "to exchange views on how to ensure a proper assessment of banks' governance."

The European Central Bank has previously said that occasional attendance by its staff as observers at board meetings is one of the tools it uses to assess banks' governance frameworks. Societe Generale declined to comment on the letter.

Bankers interviewed by Bloomberg argue that the European Central Bank's de facto ban on payouts at the height of the pandemic damaged them in the eyes of investors, and that moderation now isn't justified given their bumper earnings.

Firms from Deutsche Bank to Banco Santander reported double-digit gains in lending income in the third quarter, helping bolster earnings, even as central banks' rapid increases in interest rates squeeze companies and consumers with higher borrowing costs.

Amid that tension, how the watchdog carries out oversight on a day-to-day level is grating more than usual. One executive compared the watchdog with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, claiming that supervisors ask the same question a number of times to separate bank staff to compare answers.

Some requests are seen as probing deep into the business decisions of private companies, for example, into specific drivers of profitability, says one of the people familiar with these interactions.

Conversely, some bankers also claim that the teams assigned to them by the European Central Bank and national regulators are often inexperienced or ask for reports that are highly granular and end up not being read.

Agendas for board meetings at banks are seen as overly focusing on comparatively minor issues at subsidiaries raised by the regulator, one executive said. Meanwhile, committees below board level are being obliged to provide the watchdog with transcripts of meetings, according to another, giving a sense of unnecessary intrusion.

Compliance teams complain of trouble retaining staff burnt out by the growing demands.

Still, the issue of dividends shows the European Central Bank and bank are still able to work together. ING Groep, a Dutch lender that has one of the highest capital levels among European banks, said Thursday that it would buy back as much as $1.5 billion of stock after getting approval from the watchdog. CEO Steven van Rijswijk said conversations the bank has had with regulators have been "constructive."

Set up in 2014, the European Central Bank's banking supervision arm is unlike any other regulator, in that it coordinates financial oversight across the eurozone's 19 countries.

The watchdog has previously faced accusations of overstepping its mandate, notably for how Enria's predecessor pushed banks to shrink their mountain of bad loans.

Today, bankers --and even some regulatory officials-- grumble that the European Central Bank's plans to police climate risks go too far or that authorities are taking a heavy-handed approach to the lucrative business of leveraged finance.

Information for this article was contributed by Alexandre Rajbhandari of Bloomberg News (WPNS).