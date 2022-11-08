UA board plans chancellor vote

The chairman of the University of Arkansas board of trustees has called a special meeting at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 to have a public vote on the selection of a new chancellor for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The board is split over who should run the university -- interim Chancellor Charles F. Robinson or Daniel A. Reed of the University of Utah. Robinson, interim chancellor since August 2021, is the first Black person to be chancellor of UA-Fayetteville in even an interim capacity. Reed, presidential professor of computational science at the University of Utah, used to be his university's provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

"While the possibility remains that the issue could be earlier resolved by the Board, it does seem appropriate that, if left unresolved, a public vote of the Trustees be held on the campus that will most be [affected] by a decision," said board Chairman C.C. "Cliff" Gibson III of Monticello.

The meeting of the 10-member board will be held in person and via Zoom, originating at the Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House on the UA-Fayetteville campus. Zoom registration for the Nov. 18 special meeting will be posted before the meeting, the UA System office said.

UA System President Donald Bobbitt named four finalists for the UA chancellorship on Sept. 6: Robinson, Reed, Jay T. Akridge (provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Purdue University) and Cynthia Y. Young (founding dean of the College of Sciences at Clemson University and who would have potentially been UA-Fayetteville's first female chancellor if selected).

The field narrowed to Robinson and Reed after each of the four finalists separately visited the campus of the state's largest university for two days of meetings with students, faculty, staff and university stakeholders.

The board held a three-hour executive session Sept. 30 and again for two hours on Oct. 14, making no decision on the remaining finalists.

Last month, Robinson chose to remain in contention for the chancellor's position, rather than accept a return to a provost role -- albeit at a salary higher than he currently earns as interim chancellor, and with different and enhanced duties from his previous stint as provost -- when offered by Bobbitt, who favored Reed over Robinson for the chancellor role, according to an email from Robinson to Bobbitt. (The email was first reported by the Arkansas Times.)

In Robinson's email to Bobbitt, Robinson wrote that returning to a provost position "would not be the right professional pathway for me," and "it is my hope that the board will support my candidacy."

Bobbitt has called Robinson and Reed "very accomplished and qualified." "We appreciate the interest this process has generated both on campus and from the university's broad constituencies across the state," Bobbitt had added in a statement last month. "A decision of this magnitude involving the future of the flagship campus of the UA System deserves as much continued discussion and deliberation as is necessary, and the board and I are dedicated to taking our time to ensure we reach an outcome in this process that best serves the university's continued success."