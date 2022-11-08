UA women topple UAPB

H.O. Clemmons Arena turned into an attire blackout Monday, and if it rattled the University of Arkansas women's basketball team, it was hard to tell.

Arkansas outscored UA Pine Bluff 28-7 in the second quarter and led by as many as 34 points in the third, hanging on for a 70-50 victory before a crowd of 3,128 in its first-ever visit to Pine Bluff.

"I don't know if we had just settled in yet," Razorbacks Coach Mike Neighbors said.

"Our pace tends to have a compounding effect after the first quarter. I just think the Lions were so high, which was the energy their band gave."

Arkansas (1-0) has won all three meetings with UAPB in its history, dating back to 2020.

"When Dr. Stephen Broughton of Pine Bluff, who was on our Board of Trustees [most recently as chairman], allowed Arkansas to start playing in-state schools, as a lifelong Arkansan myself, I thought it was very important not only to play them but also home-and-home, not just at home but also on the road. It created an unbelievably difficult environment for my young team.

"It was a tremendous showing by the community, by the students. Their fans were on us relentlessly, but in a respectful way.

"No one ever crossed the line. It was a great atmosphere, and I'm just grateful we had the opportunity to bring our Razorbacks down here," said Neighbors.

The Razorbacks shot 10 for 19 in that game-changing second period after leading 14-10 through the first 10 minutes.

Their strength inside helped them control the glass and push the ball to their balanced backcourt, which was able to score off the dribble.

Plus, UAPB (0-1) went on a scoreless spell of nearly 6 minutes in the first half, as Arkansas made 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

Arkansas cooled off from the perimeter, however, making 0 of 8 the rest of the way.

Using a four-guard lineup, Samara Spencer led Arkansas with 15 points, while Saylor Poffenbarger and Chrissy Carr added 12. Poffenbarger, a redshirt freshman who transferred from the University of Connecticut, went 3 for 3 from the arc in the first half and was 3 for 7 for the game.

"It's incredibly hard to take off as much time as she had," Neighbors said. "She didn't play during her senior year of high school.

"She was hurt during part of that. You can simulate it all you want in practice, but until you got that heart rate up like it did tonight, she will continue to find ways to impact us on both ends of the floor."

Forward Erynn Barnum had 14 points for the Hogs.

Despite the big swing, UAPB finished the game with a 35-32 rebounding advantage.

University of Georgia transfer Maori Davenport came close to a double-double, leading UAPB with 14 points and 9 rebounds.

The Hogs held the Lady Lions to 17 of 48 field-goal shooting for the game but fizzled themselves in the final 10 minutes with a 2 for 17 clip.

Arkansas shot 23 of 58 for the game, but made only 17 of 36 free throws.

Now that Arkansas has paid a visit to the Delta, the Razorbacks will welcome the University of Central Arkansas to Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Tipoff is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and the game can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Jelissa Reese of UAPB guards against Samara Spencer of Arkansas in the first quarter Monday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

