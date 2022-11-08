UAPB looking into head coach prospects

Awkwardness seemed likely. Still, none was evident as Arkansas-Pine Bluff Athletic Director Chris Robinson and interim-head football Coach Don Treadwell discussed the state of football and other athletic programs on the UAPB campus.

Robinson and Treadwell addressed the Little Rock Touchdown Club's luncheon crowd Monday at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Little Rock as crowds of early voters and campaigners surrounded nearby City Hall on a gray, damp morning.

Between a radio interview on KABZ-FM, 103.7, and the luncheon stage with the Touchdown Club's master of ceremonies David Bazzel, Robinson and Treadwell paused to discuss the change to come.

Treadwell said it would please him to make the list of potential candidates.

"It's been my experience in over 30 years of coaching that [athletic directors] and administrators typically have a short list," Treadwell said. "If my name happens to be on that shortlist, I would welcome the opportunity."

Robinson said the list is indeed short and includes Treadwell.

"I could count them with one hand," he said. "We're still looking for opportunities."

Treadwell was named interim coach when former UAPB Coach Doc Gamble was fired Oct. 20 after his team started the 2022 season at 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. UAPB is 0-2 under Treadwell and will play its final home game of the season at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Robinson spoke highly of Treadwell.

"He's a very high-quality guy," he said. "He makes a great impression."

Robinson said he understands the importance of football in the context of UAPB's entire athletic program.

"Football is a big sport," Robinson said. "Of course, you have the most athletes in that particular sport, and it garners a lot of attention. That's why we're here today, but I think the other kids are starting to get a lot more attention across the board. We want to make sure everyone is taken care of as much as possible."

Robinson said he hopes to name the new coach by the end of November.

"We want to do it as soon as possible," he said. "Recruiting season is here. It's right here, so we want to make sure and do it, hopefully by the end of this month."

Treadwell, 62, said he has coached as an assistant to ideal role models throughout his 34-year career, including Jim Tressel.

"He gave me my first full-time coaching job at Youngstown State," Treadwell said. "Jim just had a way about himself that felt really energized, and yet you knew he cared. I think one thing in this profession you're always looking for are coaches who can build these young men up from the inside out. That caring and that empathy are real because young men want to be led, but they also want to know that you care for them."

Tressel later coached Ohio State to two BCS championship-game losses. Treadwell was also an assistant under Tyrone Willingham at Stanford and Mark Dantonio at Michigan State.

Treadwell was the head coach at Miami of Ohio from 2011-13. His teams compiled a record of 8-21.

"I think every university has to sort out what's best for them, and their administration will make a decision and do what's best for the program," Treadwell said.