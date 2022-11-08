UAPB names food service professor

W. Jinnings Burruss Jr., Ed.D, has been named assistant professor of food service and restaurant management in the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Department of Human Sciences.

In this role, Burruss will teach courses in food service and restaurant management, including quantity food production, food principles, elementary nutrition and social/cultural aspects of food, according to a news release.

The assistant professor's duties will also include supervising interns, recruitment, retention, mentoring students, conducting research and providing service to the community and in the profession.

Burruss has spent 23 years in higher education.

His most recent position was as lead hospitality faculty (department chair) at the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute for University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College.

He was also charged with realigning the hospitality management associate of applied science degree with Arkansas Department of Higher Education degree standards and requirements and with creating resort and gaming management and hospitality and dietary management focus areas, according to the release.

He holds a doctorate in education from Oklahoma State University, a master's degree in family and consumer sciences from the University of Central Arkansas and two bachelor's degrees in home economics from UCA.

Burruss has three City & Guilds World Chefs educational certifications as a certified hospitality educator, certified executive chef and certified culinary educator.

He is certified as a ServSafe manager and ServSafe instructor and registered examination proctor from the ServSafe National Restaurant Association.

He is a member of the American Culinary Federation; International Council on Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Education; Center for the Advancement of Foodservice Education; and Phi Beta Delta.

"Dr. Burruss brings a wealth of knowledge and diverse cultural learning experiences to the classroom," said Marilyn Bailey, Ed.D., interim chair of the Department of Human Sciences.