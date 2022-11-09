2 arrested in shooting of El Dorado man

EL DORADO -- Two Oklahoma men have been arrested for capital murder and other felony charges in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado man last weekend.

The arrests resulted from a collaboration between several law enforcement agencies who assisted the El Dorado Police Department in its investigation.

One of the suspects, Broderick L. Carter, 36, is the stepbrother of the victim, 30-year-old Johntavian Hill, El Dorado police said.

Carter was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on Nov. 6 after an eight-hour standoff at his residence with officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The arrest came several hours after El Dorado police received multiple reports of shots fired at 11:18 a.m. Nov. 5 at Hill's residence, 2322 Oxford St.

Charles E. Mitchell, III, 30, of Moore, Okla., which is approximately 10 miles south of Oklahoma City and is part of the metropolitan area, was taken into custody by Oklahoma police on Tuesday.

Carter and Mitchell had been identified as suspects during the El Dorado police investigation into the shooting, and arrest warrants were issued for both men on charges of capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, possession of a firearm by certain persons and penalty enhancements for engaging in violent criminal group activity and for felony with a firearm.

El Dorado officers reported that when they arrived at the Oxford Street residence, they found Hill lying motionless on the floor of the living room.

Hill was pronounced dead on the scene, having sustained 10 gunshot wounds, nine in his back and one in the back of his head, according to a preliminary medical examiner's report that was released Monday by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.

Through interviews with witnesses and surveillance video footage in the area, investigators were able to identify Carter as a suspect shortly after the shooting occurred, said Capt. Scott Harwell of the Criminal Investigative Division.

Investigators also determined there were at least two shooters, he said, noting, "We had two different guns and two different calibers at the scene."

Hill was home alone at the time of the shooting, Harwell said.

He said a total 15 shell casings were recovered inside the residence, with four or five bullets going into the living room walls and floor.

Investigators have said they believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the stepbrothers.