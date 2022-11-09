3 leading races for quorum court

The Jefferson County justice of the peace races held steady through the evening with Margarette Williams, Roy Agee and Ted Harden pulling out what appeared to be victories in their respective races.

The unofficial results for District 6 showed Williams with 922 votes to Robert Mathews Jr.'s 786.

District 8 totals were Agee 751 and Eric Hobbs 437.

District 12 totals were Harden 1,087 and Shaunte' McFarland 392.

Williams, a Democrat, led early voting numbers against Mathews 562 to 242 in the District 6 race.

Incumbent Agee, a Republican, also led in early voting 265 to 216 against his Democratic opponent, Hobbs, for District 8.

In the District 12 race, the Republican candidate and incumbent Harden led 390 against his opponent, Democratic candidate Dr. Shaunte' McFarland.

"I'm feeling really positive and very grateful," said Williams after hearing the early voting numbers. Williams introduced herself as an entrepreneur and business owner for 30 years. She also described herself as an educator for 41 years in Jefferson County, spending five years at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as an assessor and coordinator for the graduate and academic assessment programs, and having a 38-year speech-language pathologist in the Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts.

Harden said he felt good about securing a victory as final but unofficial numbers came in around 9:30 p.m., adding that his experience was what helped him win.